Kacey Musgraves Announce North American Tour

The North American leg of the tour will kick off on January 9th in Indianapolis at the Murat Theatre at Old National Centre and will be concluding on March 21st in Birmingham, AL at the Alabama Theatre.



These North American dates follow Kacey's previously announced European dates. The Oh, What A World: Tour will begin October 13th in Oslo, running through November 6th in Dublin, with Kacey headlining London's legendary Wembley Arena on October 27th.

Oh, What A World: Tour North American Dates:

1/9/19 Murat Theatre at Old National Centre Indianapolis, Indiana

1/10/19 Royal Oak Music Theatre Royal Oak, Michigan

1/11/19 Danforth Music Hall Toronto, Ontario

1/12/19 Corona Theatre Montreal, Quebec

1/15/19 State Theatre Portland, Maine

1/17/19 The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, New York

1/18/19 The Fillmore Philadelphia Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

1/19/19 Boch Center Wang Theatre Boston, Massachusetts

1/24/19 The Anthem Washington D.C.

1/25/19 Beacon Theatre New York, New York

1/29/19 Express Live! Columbus, Ohio

1/31/19 Chicago Theatre Chicago, Illinois

2/1/19 The Sylvee Madison, Wisconsin

2/2/19 Palace Theatre St. Paul, Minnesota

2/13/19 The Van Buren Phoenix, Arizona

2/14/19 The Theatre at Ace Hotel Los Angeles, California

2/15/19 The Theatre at Ace Hotel Los Angeles, California

2/16/19 The Masonic San Francisco, California

2/18/19 Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall Portland, Oregon

2/19/19 Paramount Theatre Seattle, Washington

2/22/19 Paramount Theatre Denver, Colorado

2/28/19 Ryman Auditorium Nashville, Tennessee

3/1/19 Ryman Auditorium Nashville, Tennessee

3/2/19 Ryman Auditorium Nashville, Tennessee

3/8/19 The Bomb Factory Dallas, Texas

3/9/19 Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater Austin, Texas

3/10/19 Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater Austin, Texas

3/19/19 Tennessee Theatre Knoxville, Tennessee

3/21/19 Alabama Theatre Birmingham, Alabama