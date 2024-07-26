Kacey Musgraves Goes Deeper into the Well With Expanded Album

(BT) Kacey Musgraves announces the release of Deeper into the Well, the expanded version of her critically acclaimed new album Deeper Well, out August 2nd on Interscope / MCA Nashville. Deeper into the Well will feature an additional 7 tracks, including "Irish Goodbye" which is out now. Kacey teased fans with a performance of the track at her Deeper Well World Tour kick off in Dublin, Ireland in April. Deeper into the Well is available for pre-order now and features collaborations with Leon Bridges on "Superbloom" as well as Tiny Habits on "Perfection," see below for full track list.
To celebrate the release of Deeper into the Well, special farmer's market pop-up shops will be held at Amqui in Nashville, Melrose Place in Los Angeles, Wicker Park in Chicago and Metro NYC at Riverview Jersey City on Sunday August 4th. Fans can shop for new merchandise and exclusive vinyl and will receive a free Deeper into the Well tote with any purchase (while supplies last). In partnership with Etsy.
North American dates of the Deeper Well World Tour kick off on Wednesday September 4th at Bryce Jordan Center in State College, PA and run through December 7th in Nashville, TN with 2 sold-out shows at Bridgestone Arena. Earlier this year Kacey completed a run of European dates with sold-out shows in London, Dublin, Amsterdam, Brussels, Cologne, Glasgow and more. Kacey has also been announced as the premiere performer for the historic and iconic Austin City Limits 50th season on September 28.
Deeper into the Well track list:
*new track
1. Cardinal
2. Deeper Well
3. Too Goodto be True
4. Moving Out
5. Giver/Taker
6. Sway
7. Dinner with Friends
8. Heart of the Woods
9. Jade Green
10. The Architect
11. Lonely Millionaire
12. Heaven Is
13. Anime Eyes
14. Nothing To be Scared Of
15. *Ruthless
16. *Little Sister
17. *Flower Child
18. *Superbloom feat. Leon Bridges
19. *Perfection feat. Tiny Habits
20. *Arm's Length
21. *Irish Goodbye
Kacey Musgraves "Deeper Well World Tour" dates
*Father John Misty/ Nickel Creek supporting
#Lord Huron/ Nickel Creek supporting
Wednesday, September 4, 2024- State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center *
Friday, September 6, 2024- Boston, MA @ TD Garden *
Saturday, September 7, 2024- Boston, MA @ TD Garden *
Monday, September 9, 2024- Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center *
Wednesday, September 11, 2024- Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena *
Thursday, September 12, 2024- Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena *
Sunday, September 15, 2024- Greenwood Village, CO @ Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre *
Thursday, September 19, 2024- Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena *
Friday, September 20, 2024- Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena *
Monday, September 23, 2024- Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center *
Tuesday, September 24, 2024- San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center *
Wednesday, September 25, 2023 - Santa Barbara @ Santa Barbara Bowl
Friday, September 27, 2024- Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena *
Saturday, September 28, 2024- Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena *
Tuesday, October 1, 2024- San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego *
Thursday, October 3, 2024- Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum *
Friday, October 4, 2024- Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum *
Wednesday, November 6, 2024- Laval, QC @ Place Bell #
Thursday, November 7, 2024- Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena #
Saturday, November 9, 2024- Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena #
Sunday, November 10, 2024- Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena #
Tuesday, November 12, 2024- Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center #
Wednesday, November 13, 2024- Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center #
Friday, November 15, 2024- Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center #
Saturday, November 16, 2024- Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center #
Thursday, November 21, 2024- Houston, TX @ Toyota Center #
Friday, November 22, 2024- Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center #
Saturday, November 23, 2024- Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center #
Tuesday, November 26, 2024- Austin, TX @ Moody Center #
Wednesday, November 27, 2024- Austin, TX @ Moody Center #
Friday, November 29, 2024- Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena #
Saturday, November 30, 2024- Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood #
Monday, December 2, 2024- Orlando, FL @ Kia Center #
Thursday, December 5, 2024- Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center #
Friday, December 6, 2024- Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena #
Saturday, December 7, 2024- Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena #
