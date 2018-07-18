|
The Moody Blues' John Lodge Announce Solo Tour
.
The Moody Blues legend John Lodge has announced that he will be hitting the road for a U.S. solo tour called "The Moody Blues' John Lodge: The 10,000 Light Years Tour". Lodge will be launching the trek in support of his 2017 "Live from Birmingham" album. The tour will be kicking off on October 12th in Nashville and wrap October 23, in Arlington, MA. He had this to say, "'Music is my life and I can't wait to get on the road with my 10,000 Light Years Band… the venues are smaller and more intimate, but I love live concerts 'have bass will travel' that's the gypsy in me. "I'll always be a 'Moody Blue', but I love getting the chance to perform songs that I have never performed before, and of course classic Moody Blue songs. The fans and I have travelled this road a long time and I also hope new fans will discover and explore along with us'." "John Lodge Of The Moody Blues: The 10,000 Light Years Tour Dates:
