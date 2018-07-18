The Moody Blues' John Lodge Announce Solo Tour

Lodge will be launching the trek in support of his 2017 "Live from Birmingham" album. The tour will be kicking off on October 12th in Nashville and wrap October 23, in Arlington, MA.

He had this to say, "'Music is my life and I can't wait to get on the road with my 10,000 Light Years Band… the venues are smaller and more intimate, but I love live concerts 'have bass will travel' that's the gypsy in me.

"I'll always be a 'Moody Blue', but I love getting the chance to perform songs that I have never performed before, and of course classic Moody Blue songs. The fans and I have travelled this road a long time and I also hope new fans will discover and explore along with us'."

"John Lodge Of The Moody Blues: The 10,000 Light Years Tour Dates:

October 12 City Winery Nashville, TN

October 14 City Winery Washington, DC

October 15 Sellersville Theater Sellersville, PA

October 17 City Winery New York, NY

October 19 The Flying Monkey Plymouth, NH

October 20 Infinity Hall Norfolk, CT

October 21 Greenwich Odeum Greenwich, RI

October 23 Regent Theatre Arlington, MA