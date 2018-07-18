The Very Best Of Pink Floyd Making Vinyl Debut

(hennemusic) Pink Floyd have announced that they will release the vinyl debut of their 2011 compilation, "A Foot In The Door: The Very Best Of Pink Floyd" on September 21.



With songs personally selected by members of the legendary UK band, the career-spanning set features some of the group's best-known tunes, including "Money", "Wish You Were Here", "Comfortably Numb", "Shine On You Crazy Diamond" and "Learning To Fly."



Originally released in 2011 on CD only, the songs have been newly-mastered for vinyl by longstanding Pink Floyd associate James Guthrie, with assistance from Joel Plante.



The 2-LP version features the reinstated version of "Time", with the ringing alarm clocks at the start of the track restored, after they were omitted on the CD release.



"A Foot In The Door" - which comes in a gatefold outer sleeve with two separate printed inner bags and is pressed on heavyweight 180-gram vinyl - features the last artwork for the band by long-term Floyd designer, the late Storm Thorgerson.



The original sleeve design has been amended by Pink Floyd Creative Director Aubrey Powell of Hipgnosis and Peter Curzon, to include alternate versions of the photographs used in the original CD version. Read more here.