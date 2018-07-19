David Bowie In The 1980s Celebrated With New Box Set

07-19-2018

.

(hennemusic) A new David Bowie box set, "Loving The Alien (1983-1988)", which highlights the late iconic musician's work throughout the 1980s, will be released on October 12.



The 11-CD or 15-LP package presents three studio albums from Bowie's most commercially-successful period - 1983's "Let's Dance", 1984's "Tonight" and 1987's "Never Let Me Down" - alongside a previously-unreleased 1983 live album, "Serious Moonlight", the vinyl debut of "Glass Spider (Live Montreal '87), the new remixes compilation "Dance", and the non-album/alternate version/b-sides and soundtrack music compilation "Re:Call 4."



The set delivers a brand new production of 1987's "Never Let Me Down." Inspired by a 2008 remix of the track, "Time Will Crawl", the full album was re-recorded earlier this year by musicians who had played with Bowie, including guitarists Reeves Gabrels and David Torn.



The physical box set's accompanying book, 128 pages in the CD box and 84 in the vinyl set, will feature rarely seen and previously unpublished photos as well as historical press reviews and technical notes about the albums from producers/engineers Nile Rodgers, Hugh Padgham, Mario McNulty and Justin Shirley-Smith.



The CD box set will include faithfully reproduced mini-vinyl versions of the original albums, and the CDs will be gold coloured rather than the usual silver. The vinyl box set has the same content as the CD set and is pressed on audiophile quality 180g vinyl. Read more here.