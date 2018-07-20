Dead & Company Hit Milestones On Summer Tour

Select milestones of the 2018 Summer Tour include: * two nights at New York's Citi Field (June 15 & June 16), the fourth and fifth concerts for the band in New York in about a year (Dead & Company performed at Madison Square Garden on November 12 & November 14, 2017 and at Citi Field on June 24, 2017);

* The grand re-opening of the historic Alpine Valley Music Theatre in East Troy, Wisconsin with two nights (June 22 & June 23), which were the third and fourth concerts for the band in the Chicago area in a year (Dead & Company broke the concert attendance record at Wrigley Field on June 30, 2017, and July 1, 2017);

* The show on June 20 at the Blossom Music Center in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio was Dead & Company's 100th concert, the second time the band played the same venue in less than a year (Dead & Company also played Blossom Music Center on June 28, 2017);

* 30,000 fans braved the record heat in Los Angeles to attend the concert at Dodger Stadium on July 7;

* The June 30th concert in Eugene, Oregon was the first time in 21 years that live music returned to Autzen Stadium (the Grateful Dead played the venue 10 times between 1978 and 1994, more than any other music artist);

·* 117 songs were performed during the tour, including six songs Dead & Company had never before played: Alabama Getaway, It Hurts Me Too, It's All Over Now, Jack-A-Roe, Mr. Charlie and The Eleven.