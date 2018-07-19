Lynyrd Skynyrd Documentary Coming To TV

(hennemusic) A new Lynyrd Skynyrd documentary, "If I Leave Here Tomorrow", will premiere on Showtime on Saturday, August 18 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime on-air, on demand and over the internet.



Named after a lyric in the group's iconic 1973 song, "Free Bird" and directed by Stephen Kijak, the project features rare interviews and never-before-seen archival footage while taking viewers on a trip through the history, myth and legend of one of the most iconic American rock bands.



Rising from the swamps of the Deep South, the Jacksonville, FL outfit came to define an era with their hard-rocking boogie-woogie sound, soulful lyrics, and drunken and dangerous antics.



The film also serves as a portrait of late frontman Ronnie Van Zant, whose life was cut tragically short in the band's 1977 plane crash just three days after the release of their fifth album, "Street Survivors."



"If I Leave Here Tomorrow" is primarily narrated by guitarist Gary Rossington, the last of the Street Survivors and founding member along with Van Zant and Allen "Freebird" Collins. As the only original member still in the band today, Rossington's recollections, from the beginning to the very end, mingle with the tales of drummer Artimus Pyle and "Sweet Home Alabama" co-writer Ed King, interviews with the late drummer Bob Burns, "Honkette" JoJo Billingsley, producer Al Kooper, and recently discovered radio interviews with the late founding members, Leon "Mad Hatter" Wilkeson, Collins and Van Zant. Read more here.