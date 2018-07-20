|
The Crystal Method Announce New Album The Trip Home
.
(MSO) The Crystal Method continues as a solo act with co-founder and originator Scott Kirkland at the helm. And with the artistic reboot comes the next chapter in The Crystal Method with the release of a new album "The Trip Home" out September 28. To kick off the record, Scott will give a special live performance in Las Vegas on release day for a true 'trip home experience.' To support the album, Kirkland will embark on 'The Trip Home Tour.' "The Trip Home refers to my long journey: all the places where I've been able to go, and the experiences that come with that"," says Kirkland. "It's the journey back to all the things that got me here-the touring, the music, the fans that keep me here. But there's always home. At the end of it, I go home to my family, I go home my studio, and then I go back out. It's a circle. I have tried to capture all this in an album." THE CRYSTAL METHOD's 'The Trip Home Tour' dates :
