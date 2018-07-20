The Crystal Method Announce New Album The Trip Home 07-20-2018

. (MSO) The Crystal Method continues as a solo act with co-founder and originator Scott Kirkland at the helm. And with the artistic reboot comes the next chapter in The Crystal Method with the release of a new album "The Trip Home" out September 28. To kick off the record, Scott will give a special live performance in Las Vegas on release day for a true 'trip home experience.' To support the album, Kirkland will embark on 'The Trip Home Tour.' "The Trip Home refers to my long journey: all the places where I've been able to go, and the experiences that come with that"," says Kirkland. "It's the journey back to all the things that got me here-the touring, the music, the fans that keep me here. But there's always home. At the end of it, I go home to my family, I go home my studio, and then I go back out. It's a circle. I have tried to capture all this in an album." THE CRYSTAL METHOD's 'The Trip Home Tour' dates :

7/14 New Orleans, LA Sugar Mill

7/21 Big Bear, CA The Cave

7/27 Sacramento, CA Concerts In The Park

7/28 Agassiz, BC Electric Love Music Festival

8/11 Ferndale, MI Grasshopper

9/7 Jacksonville, FL Myth Nightclub

9/8 Pensacola, FL Vinyl

9/14 El Paso, TX Lowbrow

9/15 Houston, TX Warehouse

9/21 Philadelphia, PA Trocadero

9/22 Rochester, NY Anthology

9/28 Las Vegas, NV Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Pool

10/5 Eugene, OR HIFI

10/6 Portland, OR 45 East

10/12 Kansas City, MO Truman

10/13 Denver, CO Beta

10/20 Hermosa Beach, CA Saint Rocke

10/26 Austin, TX Empire

10/27 Virginia Beach, VA Shakas Live

10/31 Brooklyn, NY Good Room

11/2 Indianapolis, IN The Vogue

11/3 Washington, DC U Street Music Hall

11/9 Santa Barbara, CA EOS Lounge

11/10 San Diego, CA Music Box

11/17 San Francisco, CA Public Works

11/30 Dallas, TX Trees

12/1 San Antonio, TX Paper Tiger

12/7 Cincinnati, OH Bogarts

12/8 Nashville, TN Exit/In

12/14 Toronto, ON Phoenix Concert Hall

12/15 Louisville, KY Mercury Ballroom MSO submitted this story.

It may be edited- Excerpted here with permission.

