Korn Frontman Impressed With Band's New Music
07-23-2018
Korn frontman Jonathan Davis has been busy promoting his solo album but that has not stopped the band from working on new music and the singer provided an update on how the new material is coming along.

Davis tells Metal Hammer, "I've listened to a bunch of stuff. There's been really good ideas, really cool grooves. It really doesn't start taking place until I get there and glue all the sh*t together with the arrangements and put my vocals on it.

"But [other members of the group are] working with different producers and we're gonna do the record and we'll see - I'm really excited for it. It doesn't suck, I know that. I'm not going, 'Go back, please.' I'm more impressed on these than I was with Serenity Of Suffering, so…"

Davis was then asked if the new music could sound like classic Korn or go off in another direction. He responded, "We'll see. Sometimes they write it and then I start f***ing with sh*t and it turns into something different.

"That's when I come in and they get all pissed off or they just get scared. I'm like, 'See that feeling right there? That's progress. When you're feeling comfortable, no. I want you to be scared.'"


