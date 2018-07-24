Alice In Chains' Jerry Cantrell Streams New Solo Song 'Setting Sun'

07-24-2018

.

(hennemusic) Alice In Chains guitarist Jerry Cantrell is streaming a new solo single, "Setting Sun", in sync with the recent release of DC Entertainment's new graphic novel "Dark Nights: Metal: Deluxe Edition."



Cantrell recorded the track in Los Angeles with producer Mike Elizondo (Twenty-One Pilots, Eminem) and film composer and former Marilyn Manson guitarist Tyler Bates ("Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 1 & 2", "Deadpool").



"Setting Sun" marks the fifth release in this series of singles inspired the DC graphic novels, following tracks by Mastodon drummer Brann Dailor ("Red Death"), Deftones frontman Chino Moreno ("Brief Exchange"), The Fever 333's vocalist Jason Aalon Butler ("Fact Check"), and Maria Brink and Chris Howorth of In This Moment ("The Calling"). Read more and listen to the song here.