Jerry Cantrell Streams Grammy Museum Performance Of 'Siren Song'

(hennemusic) Jerry Cantrell is streaming video of a 2021 Grammy Museum performance of "Siren Song", the third single from his latest album, "Brighten."

Billed as "An Evening With Jerry Cantrell", the event mixed live music and conversation as part of a ticketed and livestreamed show hosted by actor/comedian Jeff Garlin.

The album launch performance saw Cantrell joined by many of the musicians featured on "Brighten", including Tyler Bates (300, John Wick), Greg Puciato (Dillinger Escape Plan), Gil Sharone (Dillinger Escape Plan), George Adrian, Vincent Jones and Michael Rozon.

"Brighten" features eight new Cantrell originals and a cover of Elton John's 1971 "Madman Across The Water" track, "Goodbye."

Cantrell recently announced a series of 2023 concert dates for the closing leg of his US tour in support of the record; get more details and stream the live video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

