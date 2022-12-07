Bush, Jerry Cantrell, Candlebox and Silversun Pickups Tour

(hennemusic) Bush have announced dates for an early 2023 North American tour in support of their new album, "The Art Of Survival," that will also feature Alice in Chains' Jerry Cantrell, Candlebox, and Silversun Pickups.
The band recently wrapped up an extensive US tour with Alice In Chains and Breaking Benjamin, and are ready to return to the road for more shows. "You know we couldn't stay away for long!," says Bush. "New headline tour coming top of the year in celebration of The Art Of Survival record and of More Than Machines hitting No. 1 at Rock radio this week.
"We'll be bringing some very special guests with us along the way, too, including shows with Jerry Cantrell, Candlebox, and Silversun Pickups. We can't wait to see you all out there in 2023!"
Introduced with the lead single, "More Than Machines", Bush recorded the project earlier this year with producer Erik Ron (Panic! At The Disco, Godsmack) after the pair worked on "Flowers On A Grave" and the title track for the group's previous album, 2020's "The Kingdom."
Watch the "More Than Machines" video and see the tour dates here.
Bush Rock 'More Than Machines' On Jimmy Kimmel Live
Bush To Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live
Bush Stream New Album The Art Of Survival
Bush Stream Heavy Is The Ocean Visualizer Video
Metallica Warn Fans About Crypto Scams- Slipknot Expanding Knotfest To Another Country Next Year- Collective Soul- more
Red Hot Chili Peppers Announce North American and European Tour Dates- Metallica's James Hetfield Explains '72 Seasons'- more
Axl Rose Addresses Mic Throwing Incident- Dolly Parton Covering Stones, Skynyrd, Prince On Her Rock Album- more
Vinnie Paul's Estate Reacts To Pantera Reunion- Guns N' Roses Fan Allegedly Injured By Microphone Thrown By Axl Rose- more
World Cup Have You Craving Qatar? Here Are Doha Highlights In Photos
Holiday Gift Guide: Rock Reads Edition Part 1 - Bowie- Beatles- Allman- More
Spoiler NYC - Banned in 38 States
Holiday Gift Guide: Stocking Stuffers
Metallica Warn Fans About Crypto Scams
Slipknot Expanding Knotfest To Another Country Next Year
Collective Soul Announce New Year's Livestream
Motionless In White Forced To Cancel Performance Due To Chris Cerulli Illness
Pandora Reveal Rock Artists To Watch 2023
Papa Roach and Falling In Reverse Add New Leg To Rockzilla Tour
Queensryche Recruit Marty Friedman And Trauma For Spring Tour
Bush, Jerry Cantrell, Candlebox and Silversun Pickups Tour