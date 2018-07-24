News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Halestorm and In This Moment Extend Tour Into The Fall
07-24-2018
.
Halestorm

In This Moment and Halestorm have announced that they have added a third leg this fall to their current North American tour that also features New Years Day.

The new leg is set to kick off on November 16th in Norfolk, VA at the Constant Convocation Center and will wrap up on December 16th in St. Petersburg, FL at the Mahaffey Theater.

Halestorm frontwoman Lzzy Hale had this to say, "You asked for it, and now you're gonna get it. I'm so excited to announce the third leg with my empowering, beautifully Vicious women! Three tours and we don't show any signs of slowing! We are joined by our friends in In This Moment and New Years Day starting in November! Get your tickets now because you don't want to miss this!"

In This Moment Maria Brink says, "We are so beyond excited to be announcing the third leg of such an empowering and beautiful tour. We knew after completing the first leg that this was something people were going to be paying attention to, and it felt strong, it felt powerful, and it felt liberating. I am so excited to see everybody at the upcoming shows!"

New Years Day Ash Costello adds, "Touring with Maria and Lzzy has been, by far, the best touring experience I've ever had. I am lifted up and supported by the amazing women of this tour, and everyone feels as if they are family who are rooting for each other to kill it every single night. The positivity is incredible on a personal level. Not to mention, the shows are absolutely ferocious. I am honored to be on stage with these incredible women of metal and rock once again! And honestly, I hope there's no end in sight!"

 In This Moment + Halestorm Tour Dates:
 All dates with Special Guests New Years Day unless noted
 
JULY
7/27- Kansas City, MO - Silverstein Eye Centers Arena
7/28 - Dubuque, IA - Dubuque County Fair (Halestorm only)
7/29 - Toledo, OH - Centennial Terrace
7/31 - Baltimore, MD - UMBC Event Center
 
AUGUST
8/2 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena
8/3 - Albany, NY- Capital Center
8/4 - Portland, ME - Maine State Pier
8/6 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summer Stage
8/7 - Columbus, OH - Express Live!
8/9 - Moorehead, MN - Bluestem Amphitheater (w/ Joan Jett - Halestorm only)
8/10 - Council Bluffs, IA - Stir Cove
8/11 - Springfield, IL - Illinois State Fair (Halestorm only)
8/14 - Missoula, MT - Big Sky Brewing Company
8/16 - Spokane, WA - Star Theater at Spokane Arena
8/17 - Seattle, WA - WAMU
18 - Eugene, OR - Cuthbert Amphitheater
8/20 - Central Point, OR - Bi-Mart Amphitheater
8/21 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort
8/23 - San Francisco, CA -The Warfield
8/24 - Valley Center, CA - Harrah's Resort SoCal Events Center
8/25 - Las Vegas, NV - Fremont Street (Halestorm only)
 
SEPTEMBER
9/1 - Milwaukee, WI - Veteran's Park (Halestorm only)
 
NOVEMBER
11/16 - Norfolk, VA - Constant Convocation Center
11/17 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion
11/20 - Evansville, IN - Old National Events Plaza
11/21 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Allen County ExpoCenter
11/23 - Syracuse, NY - Nicholas J. Pirro Convention Center
11/24 - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom
11/26 - Cleveland, OH - Masonic Auditorium
 
DECEMBER
12/1- Broomfield, CO - 1st Bank Center
12/2 - Park City, KS - Hartman Arena
12/4 - Springfield, MO - Shrine Mosque
12/5 - Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena
12/7 - Hammond, IN - Horseshoe Casino
12/8 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory
12/11 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater
12/12 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom
12/14 - Orlando, FL - Amway Arena
12/16 - St. Petersburg, FL - Mahaffey Theater


Halestorm and In This Moment Extend Tour Into The Fall

