Foo Fighters Rock Classic Song With Joe Walsh

07-25-2018

.

(hennemusic) The Foo Fighters were joined by longtime friend and Eagles guitarist Joe Walsh for a take on his 1973 classic, "Rocky Mountain Way", during their July 22 show at Fenway Park in Boston, MA.



Walsh appeared on stage for the guest spot midway through the Foos 24-song set on their second night at the legendary ballpark as part of a North American tour in support of their ninth album, "Concrete And Gold."



"Night 2!! Thanks for rocking with us rain or shine!," posted the group on social media after the show. Check out some video footage of the special live jam here.