Guns N' Roses Break Metallica Record
Guns N' Roses have reported broken an attendance record set by Metallica during the latest stop of their blockbuster Not In This Lifetime reunion tour. The reunited band, featuring original members frontman Axl Rose, lead guitarist Slash and bassist Duff McKagan played to a record crowd at the Ullevi Stadium in Gothenburg, Sweden on Saturday night. The band drew in 64,289 people to the venue for the show which broke the record that was previously set by their former tourmates Metallica of 63,036 people, according to IQ Magazine.
