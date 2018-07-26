Bad Wolves' Zombie Cover Gets Grace Gracie Treatment 07-26-2018

. Bad Wolves' cover of the Cranberries classic "Zombie" has peaked at #1 on the overall iTunes Chart Globally, it's RIAA certified gold in the US and Australia, platinum in Canada and clinched the #1 position on the U.S. Active Rock Radio Charts for several weeks. They have released four different versions of the track via the Zombie EP including a pop mix, an acoustic mix and a special remix from Up and coming electronic artist Grace Gracie.



"I used to remix a lot of different songs from 21 Pilots, The Weekend to Selena Gomez. Anything I liked I'd transform into heavy hitting house tracks and then upload them to Soundcloud, which used to be a big DJ and remixer Community," explains Grace Gracie, "Eventually they would take down everyone's unofficial remixes, mine included. So I was really excited when I got the call from Bad Wolves to remix 'Zombie'. This is my first official remix, so this one is here to stay." Check it out here.

Related Stories



Bad Wolves' Zombie Cover Gets Grace Gracie Treatment Bad Wolves Release 'Remember When' Video More Bad Wolves News Share this article



