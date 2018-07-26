|
Bad Wolves' Zombie Cover Gets Grace Gracie Treatment
Bad Wolves' cover of the Cranberries classic "Zombie" has peaked at #1 on the overall iTunes Chart Globally, it's RIAA certified gold in the US and Australia, platinum in Canada and clinched the #1 position on the U.S. Active Rock Radio Charts for several weeks. They have released four different versions of the track via the Zombie EP including a pop mix, an acoustic mix and a special remix from Up and coming electronic artist Grace Gracie.
