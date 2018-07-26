Butcher Babies, Hyro The Hero And Tetrarch Announce Tour

The "Hot Summer Nights Tour" will kick off from the West Coast on July 30 is San Diego, CA and will stretch across the Midwest until August 15 where the last stop will be in Albuquerque, NM.

Hyro The Hero will be touring in support of his sophomore album, "Flagged Channel", which was produced by Mitch Marlow (Papa Roach, Butcher Babies, Filter) and features guest appearances from Munky (Korn) and Ash Costello (New Years Day).

Hot Summer Nights Tour Dates:

7/30 San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick #

8/1 Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater #

8/2 Greeley, CO - Moxi Theater #

8/5 Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre #

8/7 Joliet, IL - The Forge #

8/8 Flint, MI - The Machine Shop #

8/10 Battle Creek, MI - The Music Factory #

8/11 Chippewa Falls, WI - Every Buddyâ€™s Bar #

8/12 Iowa City, IA - Gabeâ€™s Oasis #

8/13 Springfield, MO - The Outland Ballroom #

8/15 Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad #

9/28-30 Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life

10/13 Sacramento, CA - Monster Energy Aftershock Festival

# with Butcher Babies & Tetrarch