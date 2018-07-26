News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Early Bob Seger Recording Coming On Heavy Music Compilation
07-26-2018
.
Bob Seger

(hennemusic) A collection of vintage Bob Seger material is featured on "Heavy Music: The Complete Cameo Recordings 1966-1967", a new compilation set for release on September 7.

The package presents the series of singles Seger issued with his band, The Last Heard, one of several local Detroit groups the rocker worked with prior to his 1969 breakthrough with the Bob Seger System and the hit, "Ramblin' Gamblin' Man."

The band delivered its first single, "East Side Story", as a Top 5 local hit before releasing four more singles for the Cameo label over the course of the next year, culminating with "Heavy Music" in July of 1967.

Landing another local hit, Seger & The Last Heard appeared on the Detroit TV show "Swingin' Time", as "Heavy Music" climbed and peaked at No. 103 on the Billboard charts.

"Heavy Music: The Complete Cameo Recordings 1966-1967" marks the first time that all of the group's recorded output will be made available since their original mid-60s releases as 45rpm singles.

The collection - which is being previewed with the track, "Persecution Smith" - will be available as a single CD, a single 180-gram vinyl LP, and on all digital platforms. Listen to the track and read more about the release here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


