Jack White Releases Cinematic 'Corporation' Video

07-26-2018

.

(hennemusic) Jack White has released a brand new cinematic video for his song "Corporation". The song is a track from his current album "Boarding House Reach."



Directed by Jodeb (Deftones, The Weeknd), the extended 7-minute clip presents a murder-mystery involving the Detroit rocker as investigators interview potential suspects.



"There is only one artist I know who would be brave enough to allow me to do an idea like this, and it's Jack White," says Jodeb. "I feel lucky that he and his team trusted me to fully explore the vision I had for this, it's been a very special ride."



"Corporation" was the third song issued in advance of the spring release of White's third album, which he self-produced and recorded at his Third Man Studio in Nashville, TN, as well as Sear Sound in New York, NY, and Capitol Studios in Los Angeles, CA. Watch the video here.