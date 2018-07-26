News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Jack White Releases Cinematic 'Corporation' Video
07-26-2018
.
Jack White

(hennemusic) Jack White has released a brand new cinematic video for his song "Corporation". The song is a track from his current album "Boarding House Reach."

Directed by Jodeb (Deftones, The Weeknd), the extended 7-minute clip presents a murder-mystery involving the Detroit rocker as investigators interview potential suspects.

"There is only one artist I know who would be brave enough to allow me to do an idea like this, and it's Jack White," says Jodeb. "I feel lucky that he and his team trusted me to fully explore the vision I had for this, it's been a very special ride."

"Corporation" was the third song issued in advance of the spring release of White's third album, which he self-produced and recorded at his Third Man Studio in Nashville, TN, as well as Sear Sound in New York, NY, and Capitol Studios in Los Angeles, CA. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Jack White Releases Cinematic 'Corporation' Video

Jack White Does Rockin' Jam With Pearl Jam

Jack White Bat Inducted Into The Baseball Hall Of Fame

Jack White Streams Song From Upcoming Live Package

Jack White Adds New American Tour Dates

Jack White Given Key To The City Of Cincinnati

Jack White Releases Live 'Over And Over And Over' Video

Jack White's The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Performance Goes Online

Jack White Set To Rock The Late Show

Jack White Rocks TV's Saturday Night Live

More Jack White News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Slash Streams And Talks New Song 'Driving Rain'- Metallica Was Right About Napster Says Mastodon Star- Jack White Releases Cinematic 'Corporation' Video- more

Guns N' Roses Break Metallica Record- Foo Fighters Rock Classic Song With Joe Walsh- Vinnie Paul and Dimebag Darrell Tribute Cover Released- Ozzy Osbourne- more

David Bowie's First Demo Recording Found- Journey's Neal Schon Invites Steve Perry To Recording Studio- Judas Priest Release 'No Surrender' Video Featuring Glenn Tipton- more

Avenged Sevenfold Forced To Cancel North American Tour- Slash Releases Brand New Solo Band Song- Metalocalypse Director John Schnepp Dead At 51- Austin Carlile Plots Return- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Slash Streams And Talks New Song 'Driving Rain'

Metallica Was Right About Napster Says Mastodon Star

Jack White Releases Cinematic 'Corporation' Video

Early Bob Seger Recording Coming On Heavy Music Compilation

The Who's Roger Daltrey Sets Release For Long-Awaited Memoir

Nightwish Have Most Of Music For Next Album

Butcher Babies, Hyro The Hero And Tetrarch Announce Tour

Young The Giant Release 'Simplify' Video

Suicide Silence's Mark Heylmun Explains Absence From Band

Lenny Kravitz Streams New Song '5 More Days 'Til Summer'

Frost Re-Up With InsideOutMusic For Several Releases

Mini Mansions Recruit Colin Hanks For Works Every Time EP

Say Hi Releases 'I Just Wanna Go Home' Video

Guns N' Roses Break Metallica Record

Foo Fighters Rock Classic Song With Joe Walsh

Vinnie Paul and Dimebag Darrell Tribute Cover Released

- more

Page Too Stories
David Bowie Box Set Promo Video Released

Psychostick Surprise Release New Album and Announce Tour

Bad Wolves' Zombie Cover Gets Grace Gracie Treatment

Tony Lucca And Tom Mackell Announce U.S. Tour

Richie Hawtin Announces Only American Close Show Of 2018

Teen Music Star Sevi Ettinger Takes On Heavy Topic With New Single

Singled Out: Clayton Morgan's Taste For Live

From First To Last Release New Song With Skrillex

The Offspring and 311 Cover Each Other's Hits

L.A. Guns and London Quireboys Offshoot The Brutalists Announce Album

The Beach Boys Announce SiriusXM Town Hall Event

Nonpoint Announce New Album and Tour With He Is Legend

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Quick Flicks: The Beatles - Yellow Submarine

Good Field - Surface Tension

Festival d'ete de Quebec 2018 Part 2: Fans Treated to Free Concerts

Festival d'ete de Quebec 2018 Part 1: Stars Come Out To Play

On The Record: Craft Recordings: Buddy Guy- Tom Fogerty And More

Ali McManus - Unbreakable

Road Trip: Temecula: Southern California's Wine (and Music) Country, Part 1

Kicklighter - Paper Planes, Vol. 1

The Blues: Ladies Special Edition Summer

On The Record: Twilight 22 and Lunden Reign

Sites and Sounds: Sounds of the South Edition

Ray Davies - Our Country: Americana Act II (5 Stars)

Sites and Sounds: FEQ 2018 - 11 Days Of Music

Agency - Exponents

Marty Thompson - Romantic Stories

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.