News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Suicide Silence's Mark Heylmun Explains Absence From Band
07-26-2018
.
Suicide Silence

Suicide Silence guitarist Mark Heylmun has shared via social media the reason why he has not joined the band on the road and been replaced by Darkest Hour's Mike "Lonestar" Carrigan

He had this to say, "So the cat is outta the bag... I'm not on tour with the band. I've been on radical sabbatical since about February of this year. I just feel I need a break to spend time with my family and give my mind and body the attention it deserves. I've abused myself for years and a member of my families health has got me aware of mortality and the length of time I may have on this earth. It landed me on the 'it's all or nothing' state of mind for the band... and right now the attention I am used to giving the band is not there.

"I am not in a bad way of any sort or in a depressed state, I just wanna listen to my heart and do what feels right. It has never steered me wrong in the past. So with that I'm still writing music, planning new ventures, and I WILL be back to ripping for SS when the time is right. Super stoked @lonestardh is filling in for me on #Ragefest. Peace & Love y'all!!"


Related Stories


Suicide Silence's Mark Heylmun Explains Absence From Band

Suicide Silence Plan New Music And Special Tour

Suicide Silence Singer Having Fun With New Song Backlash

Lamb of God Frontman Contributes To New Suicide Silence Video

Suicide Silence Announces Record Release Tour

Suicide Silence Announce New Album and Release 'Doris' Video

More Suicide Silence News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Slash Streams And Talks New Song 'Driving Rain'- Metallica Was Right About Napster Says Mastodon Star- Jack White Releases Cinematic 'Corporation' Video- more

Guns N' Roses Break Metallica Record- Foo Fighters Rock Classic Song With Joe Walsh- Vinnie Paul and Dimebag Darrell Tribute Cover Released- Ozzy Osbourne- more

David Bowie's First Demo Recording Found- Journey's Neal Schon Invites Steve Perry To Recording Studio- Judas Priest Release 'No Surrender' Video Featuring Glenn Tipton- more

Avenged Sevenfold Forced To Cancel North American Tour- Slash Releases Brand New Solo Band Song- Metalocalypse Director John Schnepp Dead At 51- Austin Carlile Plots Return- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Slash Streams And Talks New Song 'Driving Rain'

Metallica Was Right About Napster Says Mastodon Star

Jack White Releases Cinematic 'Corporation' Video

Early Bob Seger Recording Coming On Heavy Music Compilation

The Who's Roger Daltrey Sets Release For Long-Awaited Memoir

Nightwish Have Most Of Music For Next Album

Butcher Babies, Hyro The Hero And Tetrarch Announce Tour

Young The Giant Release 'Simplify' Video

Suicide Silence's Mark Heylmun Explains Absence From Band

Lenny Kravitz Streams New Song '5 More Days 'Til Summer'

Frost Re-Up With InsideOutMusic For Several Releases

Mini Mansions Recruit Colin Hanks For Works Every Time EP

Say Hi Releases 'I Just Wanna Go Home' Video

Guns N' Roses Break Metallica Record

Foo Fighters Rock Classic Song With Joe Walsh

Vinnie Paul and Dimebag Darrell Tribute Cover Released

- more

Page Too Stories
David Bowie Box Set Promo Video Released

Psychostick Surprise Release New Album and Announce Tour

Bad Wolves' Zombie Cover Gets Grace Gracie Treatment

Tony Lucca And Tom Mackell Announce U.S. Tour

Richie Hawtin Announces Only American Close Show Of 2018

Teen Music Star Sevi Ettinger Takes On Heavy Topic With New Single

Singled Out: Clayton Morgan's Taste For Live

From First To Last Release New Song With Skrillex

The Offspring and 311 Cover Each Other's Hits

L.A. Guns and London Quireboys Offshoot The Brutalists Announce Album

The Beach Boys Announce SiriusXM Town Hall Event

Nonpoint Announce New Album and Tour With He Is Legend

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Quick Flicks: The Beatles - Yellow Submarine

Good Field - Surface Tension

Festival d'ete de Quebec 2018 Part 2: Fans Treated to Free Concerts

Festival d'ete de Quebec 2018 Part 1: Stars Come Out To Play

On The Record: Craft Recordings: Buddy Guy- Tom Fogerty And More

Ali McManus - Unbreakable

Road Trip: Temecula: Southern California's Wine (and Music) Country, Part 1

Kicklighter - Paper Planes, Vol. 1

The Blues: Ladies Special Edition Summer

On The Record: Twilight 22 and Lunden Reign

Sites and Sounds: Sounds of the South Edition

Ray Davies - Our Country: Americana Act II (5 Stars)

Sites and Sounds: FEQ 2018 - 11 Days Of Music

Agency - Exponents

Marty Thompson - Romantic Stories

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.