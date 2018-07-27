Megadeth's David Ellefson Announces More Basstory Dates

Dubbed "Basstory: An Intimate Evening of Riffs and Repartee with David Ellefson", the show combines solo bass performance with David's celebrated brand of storytelling, as he recounts intimate details of his struggles and triumphs in the name of Rock N' Roll.

4 new dates have been added with support from Combat Records artists Green Death, and Chicago classic Thrashers WRATH. BASSTORY will also include special VIP meet and greets, exclusive merchandise, and more.

Says Ellefson, "I have always done clinics, and a few years ago did an amazing spoken word tour in Australia to support my book My Life With 'Deth, and have always welcomed the opportunity to be able to meet and connect with fans on a more intimate level. These important parts of my professional life converged to create BASSTORY. Not only will fans get to hear some of their favorite bass riffs, but the stories behind them. It's not often I get to get into small, intimate Rock clubs, the way this all started, and I'm excited for fans to get to experience this show."

Basstory Dates:

9/20 Portland, OR - Dante's

9/21 Spokane Valley, WA - The Roadhouse

9/22 Fife, WA - Louie G's

9/28 San Antonio, TX - Fitzgerald's

9/29 Houston, TX - BFE Rock Club

10/4 Lombard, IL - Brauer House

105 Sturtevant, WI - Route 20 Outhouse

10/6 Ringle, WI - Q and Z Expo Center

10/7 Mankato, MN - What's Up Lounge

*With Green Death and WRATH