David Ellefson Announces Inaugural Bass Warrior Tour

(OMG) David Ellefson presents his inaugural Bass Warrior Tour, gracing select European cities with a captivating evening of cherished classics, deep cuts, and insightful storytelling from his illustrious career. This journey will encompass his role as a co-founding member of Megadeth, his Ellefson solo material, and more.

Ellefson, with enthusiasm, expressed, "I've approached my career as that of a musical warrior, always accompanied by my bass guitar. I eagerly anticipate bringing these songs back to the stage, while sharing introspective and entertaining anecdotes about their creation. It's been a wild ride of low notes and high stakes!"

Accompanying him on this tour is Italian guitarist and musical director, Andy Martongelli, a longtime friend and collaborator who has been by Ellefson's side during his solo ventures, Basstory, Ellefson-Soto, and Altitudes & Attitude tours across Europe.

On drums Roberto Pirami (Michael Angelo Batio, Rowan Robertson, Gus G), on vocals Titta Tani (Ehfar, ex-drummer of Claudio Simonetti's Goblin), on rhythm guitar Walter Cianciusi (Geoff Tate band).

Europe 2024

FEBRUARY

23 Borderline Club - Pisa (Italy)

29 Kill Joy - Roma (Italy)

MARCH

1 Il Druso - Bergamoo (Italy)

2 Il Giardino - Lugagnano (Italy)

5 Analog Live hall - Budapest (Hungary)

7 Reigen Live - Vienna (Austria)

8 Eden Klub Underground - Broumov (Czech Rep)

9 L.A. Live Style Club - Cham (Germany)

10 The Pitcher - Dusseldorf (Germany)

12 Mdn - Kolin (Czech Rep)

13 Bounty Rock Cafe' - Olomouc (Czech Rep)

14 Kino Regis - Bochnia (Poland)

15 Rc Mlyn - Vrutky (Slovakia)

16 Kollosseum - Kosice (Slovakia)

17 Randal - Bratislava (Slovakia)

More dates TBA

