Joe Perry Jams With Stone Temple Pilots and Cheap Trick Stars

07-30-2018

(hennemusic) Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry can be seen rocking his "Sweetzerland Manifesto" lead single, "Aye, Aye, Aye", with Cheap Trick vocalist Robin Zander and Stone Temple Pilots members Robert and Dean DeLeo during his album launch show at the Roxy Theatre in January in a newly-released live video for the track.



"Being friends and fans of each other for 40 years, Robin and I had always talked about writing together," Perry told Rolling Stone

upon the single's release last December. "I was in L.A. working on my newest solo record and Robin was in town with Cheap Trick and called me with an idea for a song. He sang the chorus over the phone which was all he had at the time. I dug it and said, 'Hell yeah, come on up.'



"This song turned out to be one of two tracks on the album I hadn't written the music for before. Robin came up to Sweetzerland and six hours later 'Aye, Aye, Aye' was born. The song moved along as fast as a ride on a Japanese bullet train. In fact, we were able to track it live that night."



The January 16 Roxy event saw Perry joined by a lineup of guests that included album participants Terry Reid and David Johansen and executive producer Johnny Depp, as well as Slash, Extreme's Gary Cherone and former Black Crowes frontman Chris Robinson. Watch the video here.