Former Guns N' Roses Guitarist Arrested

07-31-2018

(hennemusic) Former Guns N' Roses guitarist DJ Ashba was arrested for suspicion of DUI in his former hometown of Fairbury, IL on July 27. TMZ reports the rocker was initially pulled over by police for driving through a stop sign; when he showed signs of impairment, officers gave him field sobriety tests and he was taken into custody.



Born in Indiana and raised in Fairbury, the current Las Vegas resident was in town to perform the National Anthem at the Prairie Dirt Classic at the local speedway on July 28 as part of a pay-per-view event.



As part of their coverage, TMZ shared images of Ashba's mug shots from the Fairbury Police Department. "It was so nice to chill back home for a few and reset," posted the rocker on social media. "Thank you to everyone in my hometown of Fairbury for having me out to perform the National Anthem for ya'll. It was an honor! Till next time..." Read more here.