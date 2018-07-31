The Amity Affliction Release 'Feels Like I'm Dying' Video

The new single is the second song revealed from the new album, following "Ivy (Doomsday)," and the video, which was written and co-directed by band member Joel Birch, is the second part of the three part series.

The short film series began with the "Ivy (Doomsday)" video and chronicles "a dark tale of three friends and their quest for vengeance," according to the announcement. Watch the new video here.