|
The Amity Affliction Release 'Feels Like I'm Dying' Video
.
The Amity Affliction have released a new music video for their track "Feels Like I'm Dying." The song comes from their forthcoming album "Misery", which is set to hit stores on August 24th. The new single is the second song revealed from the new album, following "Ivy (Doomsday)," and the video, which was written and co-directed by band member Joel Birch, is the second part of the three part series. The short film series began with the "Ivy (Doomsday)" video and chronicles "a dark tale of three friends and their quest for vengeance," according to the announcement. Watch the new video here.
The new single is the second song revealed from the new album, following "Ivy (Doomsday)," and the video, which was written and co-directed by band member Joel Birch, is the second part of the three part series.
The short film series began with the "Ivy (Doomsday)" video and chronicles "a dark tale of three friends and their quest for vengeance," according to the announcement. Watch the new video here.