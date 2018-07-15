News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Dirty Heads Release Crowdsourced Music Video For 'Visions' (Week in Review)

Dirty Heads

Dirty Heads Release Crowdsourced Music Video For 'Visions' was a top story on Friday: Dirty Heads have called on fans to help them crowdsource a music video for their track "Visions". The group teamed up crowdsourcing content app Cinebody to solicit footage from their fans.

They received a record number of submissions from over 1500 fans from 99 cities across the world."The fans get to see into our lives behind the scenes online and at shows so it's really cool to see what goes on behind the scenes with them on the way and at the show," singer Jared Watson explained. "It really makes it so special. It's the best reward."

"Dirty Heads are the most fun and most forward thinking group we've worked with," said Cinebody CEO Scott McDonald. "They immediately saw Cinebody as a new and intimate way of engaging with their fanbase. That provided the spark for the "Visions" music video, which features hundreds of authentic clips from hundreds of fans. Using Cinebody, artists can create video directly with their fans from anywhere in the world. It's an entirely new level of engagement that is optimized for the music industry." See the results - here.

