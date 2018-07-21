Daughters Release First New Song In Eight Years

The band announced that they will be releasing a new album later this year under their brand new deal with Ipecac Recordings. They celebrated with the release of a brand new track called "Satan In The Wait".

The song can be streamed here and singer Alexis Marshall had this to say, "Pleased to bring all you lovely people: 'Satan in the Wait.' The first new Daughters song in just more than eight years is an indication, of sorts…"