Daughters Release First New Song In Eight Years (Week in Review)

.
Daughters

Daughters Release First New Song In Eight Years was a top story on Monday: Daughters fans had a very special treat late last week with the release of their first new song since 2010, along with a tour announcement and the revelation that the group has inked a deal for their new album.

The band announced that they will be releasing a new album later this year under their brand new deal with Ipecac Recordings. They celebrated with the release of a brand new track called "Satan In The Wait".

The song can be streamed here and singer Alexis Marshall had this to say, "Pleased to bring all you lovely people: 'Satan in the Wait.' The first new Daughters song in just more than eight years is an indication, of sorts…" Read more - here.

