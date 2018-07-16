Daughters Release First New Song In Eight Years

The band announced that they will be releasing a new album later this year under their brand new deal with Ipecac Recordings. They celebrated with the release of a brand new track called "Satan In The Wait".

The song can be streamed here and singer Alexis Marshall had this to say, "Pleased to bring all you lovely people: 'Satan in the Wait.' The first new Daughters song in just more than eight years is an indication, of sorts…"

Daughters have announced a handful of live dates this fall and guitarist Nick Sadler shared his excitement about the new album deal and upcoming shows, "As longtime fans of many of the albums Ipecac has released, we are proud to be a part of their roster. We are looking forward to getting back on road and playing new songs."

Daughters tour dates:

11/4 Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus

11/9 Los Angeles, CA - The Echo

11/10 San Francisco, CA - Bottom of the Hill

11/15 Denver, CO - Larimer Lounge

11/17 Chicago, IL - Beat Kitchen