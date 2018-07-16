|
Daughters Release First New Song In Eight Years
Daughters fans had a very special treat late last week with the release of their first new song since 2010, along with a tour announcement and the revelation that the group has inked a deal for their new album. The band announced that they will be releasing a new album later this year under their brand new deal with Ipecac Recordings. They celebrated with the release of a brand new track called "Satan In The Wait". The song can be streamed here and singer Alexis Marshall had this to say, "Pleased to bring all you lovely people: 'Satan in the Wait.' The first new Daughters song in just more than eight years is an indication, of sorts…" Daughters have announced a handful of live dates this fall and guitarist Nick Sadler shared his excitement about the new album deal and upcoming shows, "As longtime fans of many of the albums Ipecac has released, we are proud to be a part of their roster. We are looking forward to getting back on road and playing new songs." Daughters tour dates:
Daughters tour dates: