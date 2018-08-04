News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Fall Out Boy Announce New Box Set (Week in Review)

Fall Out Boy

Fall Out Boy Announce New Box Set was a top story on Tuesday: (U Music) Fall Out Boy have announced they will release all seven of their studio albums on vinyl via a new box set that will be entitled The Complete Studio Albums on September 28.

Spanning the band's storied and wildly successful 15-years-and-counting recording career, the comprehensive collection contains all of Fall Out Boy's best-selling studio albums, starting with the band's 2003 pop-punk debut, Take This To Your Grave, including 2005's career-defining double-platinum hit platter, From Under The Cork Tree, and capping off with their most recent album M A N I A which earned the band their fourth No. 1 record upon release this past January. This must-have on-wax collection also includes 2013's combo Save Rock And Roll (PAX•AM Edition) for the first time ever on 12-inch vinyl. The Complete Studio Albums will be made available in two versions - a standard edition on 180-gram black vinyl, and as a limited-edition, 180-gram clear vinyl collection.

This extensive vinyl box celebrates the first decade and a half of the Chicago-bred band's incredible career, showcasing all of Fall Out Boy's iconic hits like the hard-knock manifesto "This Ain't A Scene, It's An Arms Race," the muscular lament of "Sugar, We're Goin Down," the hard-stomping, fist-pumping singalong "My Songs Know What You Did In The Dark (Light Em Up)," the wistful shorthand lament of "Thnx fr th Mmrs," and the immortalized directive of "Centuries," among them. Read more - here.

U Music submitted this story.
It may be edited - Excerpted here with permission.

Fall Out Boy Music and more

Fall Out Boy T-shirts and Posters

More Fall Out Boy News

