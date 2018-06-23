News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Alice In Chains Add New Leg To North American Tour (Week in Review)

Alice In Chains

Alice In Chains Add New Leg To North American Tour was a top story on Tuesday: (hennemusic) Alice In Chains have announced that they have expanded their North American fall tour with the addition of a leg of ten new shows that will be taking place in October.

The Seattle rockers will begin their third 2018 leg on the continent with an October 14 appearance at the Aftershock festival in Sacramento, CA before playing shows in the US Midwest and South, wrapping up in Hollywood, FL on October 28.

Currently playing shows on a European tour, Alice In Chains recently released the track, "The One You Know", as the lead single from their forthcoming sixth studio album. "It's a record we haven't done yet, I can tell you that," guitarist Jerry Cantrell tells Guitar World. "But it's also a record that has all the elements of anything you would expect from us. It's got our fingerprint. And we're really proud of the material that we wrote and the performances we captured." See the dates - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

