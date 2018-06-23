|
Foo Fighters Full Pinkpop Festival Headline Set Video Streaming Online (Week in Review)
.
Foo Fighters Full Pinkpop Festival Headline Set Video Streaming Online was a top story on Tuesday: (hennemusic) The Foo Fighters headlined the second day of the Pinkpop festival in Landgraaf, Netherlands on June 16, and professional streaming broadcast video of their full set is available online. The group's 2.5 hour, 20-song set mixed classic tracks and covers with material from their 2017 album, "Concrete And Gold", during the gig at the city's Megaland venue.
The group's 2.5 hour, 20-song set mixed classic tracks and covers with material from their 2017 album, "Concrete And Gold", during the gig at the city's Megaland venue.