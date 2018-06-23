News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Tommy Lee And Son Celebrate Father's Day With Online Feud (Week in Review)

.
Motley Crue

Tommy Lee And Son Celebrate Father's Day With Online Feud was a top story on Tuesday: Former Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee and his son Brandon celebrated Father's Day this year by reigniting their feud, which had previously resulted in violence between the two back in March.

Lee claimed that his son Brandon had knocked him unconscious and the feud reignited after the drummer posted a Father's Day message on Instagram which led to his son sharing (and later removing) video that showed Lee after the alleged knock out.

Tommy posted to Instagram and said the feared he had "failed as a father, because my kids don't know the value of things. If they break something, they don't care because they know they'll just get a new one, if they hurt someone, they don't care because so many people tell them it's OK. I never wanted this for my kids."

Brandon then responded with this comment, "If you think we're so bad (which I can assure you we are not) then you should have showed up to a few more BDays and baseball games." He added, "Remember what happened last time you said this sh*t? night night."

The younger Lee then shared a video of his father following the alleged knock out incident from March with the caption "Look a little sleepy there Tommy." The post had been removed by press time. Read more details - here.

Motley Crue Music and more

Motley Crue T-shirts and Posters

More Motley Crue News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Tommy Lee And Son Celebrate Father's Day With Online Feud

Motley Crue Getting Limited Edition KnuckleBonz Treatment

Tommy Lee Quits Twitter Following Drama With Son

Motley Crue Star Claims Son Knocked Him Unconscious

Velvet Revolver, Anthrax, Motley Crue Star Lead AC/DC Bon Scott Tribute

Motley Crue Biopic May Star Game of Thrones Actor

Machine Gun Kelly To Play Tommy Lee In Motley Crue Biopic

John Corabi Revisits Motley Crue Album With New Live Release

Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx Undergoes Hip Placement Surgery 2017 In Review

Geoff Tate Insulted By Motley Crue Comparison 2017 In Review

advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Led Zeppelin Announce Massive The Song Remains The Same Reissue- Journey Star Humbled By Longevity Of Believin'- Bullet For My Valentine Member Asked To Join Ghost- more

Foreigner Announce Special Reunion Concert With Original Members- Paul McCartney Streams New Songs and Announces Album Release- Rolling Stones Rock With James Bay- more

Pearl Jam Forced To Postpone Show After Eddie Vedder Silenced- Dave Grohl And Foo Fighters To Rock Late Night TV- Chris Cornell's Daughter Officially Releases Duet For Charity- more

Ozzy Osbourne Struggling With Some Classic Song Parts- Slash Announces New Album and North American Tour- Tommy Lee And Son Celebrate Father's Day With Online Feud- more

Day In Rock Week In Review Part I

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Led Zeppelin Announce Massive The Song Remains The Same Reissue

Journey Star Humbled By Longevity Of Don't Stop Believin'

Bullet For My Valentine Member Asked To Join Ghost

Warbeast's Bruce Corbitt Shares Good News In Cancer Fight

Eddie Vedder Teams With The Chicago Cubs For Special Promo

Clutch Release Promo Video For Earth Rocker Festival

Glenn Hughes Moves Concert Following Fire

Temperance Movement Announce Album, Judas Priest and Deep Purple Tour

Paul Rodgers Releases 'All Right Now' Live Video

Jean-Michel Jarre Celebrating 50th Anniversary With Planet Jarre

Singled Out: Kyle Daniel's Hangover Town

Foreigner Announce Special Reunion Concert With Original Members

Paul McCartney Streams New Songs and Announces Album Release

Rolling Stones Rock Classic Song With James Bay

Scattered Hamlet Tribute Member In A Coma With Twisted Sister Cover

A Pale Horse Named Death Announce Spring Tour For New Album

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Road Trip: The Detroit Music Weekend

In the Light of Led Zeppelin - Pompeii Sessions

Ashley J - Satisfied

Caught In The Act: Tom Keifer Live

Jonathan Davis - Black Labyrinth

Daryl Hall and John Oates & Train Live In Chicago

Caught In The Act: Depeche Mode the Global Spirit Tour Part II

Jann Arden - These Are The Days

The Alan Parsons Live Project In Phoenix

Caught In The Act: Depeche Mode the Global Spirit Tour Part I

Ghostly Beard - Inward

Root 66: Bob Rea, The County Well and Joe Goldmark

Caught In The Act: Shania Twain Live In Chicago

Box Sets: The Alan Parsons Project - Eye in the Sky 35th Anniversary Edition

Jethro Tull 50th Anniversary Tour Kick Off

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.