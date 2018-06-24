News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Dave Grohl And Foo Fighters To Rock Late Night TV (Week in Review)

Dave Grohl And Foo Fighters To Rock Late Night TV was a top story on Wednesday: (hennemusic) Frontman Dave Grohl will guest and The Foo Fighters are scheduled to perform on CBS-TV's The Late Late Show with James Corden this Thursday night, June 21.

The episode - which will also feature actress Sophie Turner and a new edition of Carpool Karaoke with Paul McCartney - comes during a rare week of programs that see Corden hosting the show at Central Hall Westminster in London, UK.

On the road in support of their ninth album, "Concrete And Gold", the Foo Fighters will wrap up their summer European run with two concerts at London Stadium on June 22 and 23, before kicking off an extensive North American tour in Columbia, MD on July 6.
The fall series will mix arena and stadium gigs as well as Cal Jam 18, the band's self-curated festival set for October 5 and 6 at San Bernardino, CA's Glen Helen Regional Park & Festival Grounds. Read more - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

