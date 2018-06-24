|
Monster Magnet Announce North America Tour (Week in Review)
.
Monster Magnet Announce North America Tour was a top story on Thursday: Following three exclusive Northeastern US shows, Monster Magnet headed across the pond for a European headline tour. Now they are ready to return to North America for a full headline tour this Fall. Frontman Dave Wyndorf had this to say, "Can't wait to hit North America with the MINDF***ER tour! Warning: This is REAL ROCK music, made loud to be played loud! A Monster Magnet show is a face melting celebration of electric madness made all the better and fueled to peak intensity by the attendance of excitable human beings. Hope you're part of that equation! See you soon!" See the dates - here.
Frontman Dave Wyndorf had this to say, "Can't wait to hit North America with the MINDF***ER tour! Warning: This is REAL ROCK music, made loud to be played loud! A Monster Magnet show is a face melting celebration of electric madness made all the better and fueled to peak intensity by the attendance of excitable human beings. Hope you're part of that equation! See you soon!" See the dates - here.