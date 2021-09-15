Monster Magnet Reveal 'Solid Gold Hell' Lyric Video

Monster Magnet have released a lyric video for their cover of The Scientists' "Solid Gold Hell", which comes from their latest album "A Better Dystopia".

Frontman Dave Wyndorf had this to say about the cover, "I'm a huge fan of The Scientists and I just love the hell out of this song. It's hypnotic, dark and sexual with a unique and amazing groove. In a cooler world we'd hear stuff like this blasting out of everyone's speakers. I'd love to hear Billie Eilish take a crack at this one..."

He said this about the video, "Joe Tait's art is so damned interesting... Where else can one find Hieronymus Bosch, Pam Grier, Cold War Soviet monuments, the Dr. Strangelove war room, astronauts, dinosaurs AND rockers all in the same video?" Watch it below:

