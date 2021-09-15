Monster Magnet Reveal 'Solid Gold Hell' Lyric Video

Monster Magnet have released a lyric video for their cover of The Scientists' "Solid Gold Hell", which comes from their latest album "A Better Dystopia".
Frontman Dave Wyndorf had this to say about the cover, "I'm a huge fan of The Scientists and I just love the hell out of this song. It's hypnotic, dark and sexual with a unique and amazing groove. In a cooler world we'd hear stuff like this blasting out of everyone's speakers. I'd love to hear Billie Eilish take a crack at this one..."
He said this about the video, "Joe Tait's art is so damned interesting... Where else can one find Hieronymus Bosch, Pam Grier, Cold War Soviet monuments, the Dr. Strangelove war room, astronauts, dinosaurs AND rockers all in the same video?" Watch it below:
Monster Magnet Take On Dust's 'Learning To Die'
Monster Magnet Cancel Tour Due To Dave Wyndorf Surgery
Monster Magnet Announce North America Tour
Coldplay's Rare 'Amsterdam Sessions' Now Available- Mike Patton Cancels Shows For Mental Health Reasons- Allman Family Revival- more
Sammy Hagar To Rock Concert On Las Vegas Rooftop- Ozzy Osbourne Shares Lemmy Duet Of 'Hellraiser'- Thomas Rhett- more
Iron Maiden Score Top Selling Album In The U.S.- Foo Fighters To Play Surprise Show Tonight- Static-X, Fear Factory and Dope Tour- more
Stone Temple Pilots and Bush Cancel Tour Due To Covid- Video From Metallica's Howard Stern Show Appearance Goes Online- more
Electric Six - Streets of Gold
Jack Russell's Great White - Great Zeppelin II: A Tribute to Led Zeppelin
Sites and Sounds: Rockin' Fall Music Festivals
Richrath Project 3:13 - L.A. is Mine
Coldplay's Rare 'Amsterdam Sessions' Now Available
Mike Patton Cancels Live Shows For Mental Health Reasons
Allman Family Revival Tour Announced
Alice Cooper and The Cult Announce UK Coheadlining Tour
My Morning Jacket Share 'Love Love Love' With New Video
Biffy Clyro Share New Song 'Unknown Male 01'
Steve Vai Announces Massive U.S. Tour
Clutch Jam New Song At Blue Ridge Rock Festival