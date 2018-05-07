News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Black Stone Cherry Release 'Southern Fried Friday Night' Video
05-07-2018
.
Black Stone Cherry

Black Stone Cherry have released a new lyric video for their latest single "Southern Fried Friday Night". The song comes from their brand new album "Family Tree".

Chris Robertson explains the origins of the song, "We wrote Southern Fried Friday Night with a friend of ours who plays drums for a country artist, Jason Aldean. His name's Rich Redmond. We wrote the song several years ago, and it was different then, and we reimagined it when we were in the studio.

"That slinky guitar part that carries the verse was a last minute thing. I just kinda happened. We hit record, and when the verse came in I ended up playing that instead of the original part." Stream the song here.

Black Stone Cherry MP3s, CDs, DVDs and more

Black Stone Cherry T-shirts and Posters

More Black Stone Cherry News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Black Stone Cherry Release 'Southern Fried Friday Night' Video

Five Finger Death Punch Release Fake Song- The Dead Daisies Burn It Down- Dance Gavin Dance Return- Black Stone Cherry Share Bad Habit- more

Black Stone Cherry Preview New Album 'Family Tree'

Black Stone Cherry Stream Song From Forthcoming Album

Black Stone Cherry Announce New Summer Tour


advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
AC/DC Star Addresses Axl Rose Fronted Album Rumors- Five Finger Death Punch Reveal 'When The Seasons Change'- Linkin Park's Chester Bennington Tributed By A Life To Live- more

Guns N' Roses End The Destruction Speculation- Ghost Unplug For Grammy Museum Performance, Announce Special Show- Slash Finishes Recording New Solo Album- more

Guns N' Roses Now Counting Down To Destruction- Killswitch Engage's Jesse Leach Undergoes Surgery- Metallica And Paul McCartney Lead Austin City Limits Music Festival- more

Guns N' Roses Fuel Appetite For Speculation- Bonnie Raitt Cancels Tour Dates Seeks Immediate Medical Attention- Led Zeppelin Score Chart Topping Hit With RSD Release- more

KISS Planning Their Biggest Show And Tour Ever- A Perfect Circle Release World’s First Hologram Album- Ghost Announce First Arena Dates, Reveal Where Papas Go- more

Page Too:
Kenny Chesney Releases Trip Around The Sun Video- Rae Sremmurd Release Three-Part Album SR3MM- Yo Gotti & Friends Birthday Bash Announced- Luke Combs- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
AC/DC Star Addresses Axl Rose Fronted Album Rumors

Five Finger Death Punch Reveal 'When The Seasons Change'

Linkin Park's Chester Bennington Tributed By A Life To Live

Lynyrd Skynyrd Kick Off Their Farewell Tour

Alice In Chains Release 'The One You Know' Video

Jack White's The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Performance Goes Online

Megadeth's David Ellefson Details Forthcoming Book

Ghost Release Behind The Scenes Video

Black Stone Cherry Release 'Southern Fried Friday Night' Video

Ash Recruit One Legged Skateboarder For 'Annabel' Video

Nothing More Release 'Just Say When' Video

Mob Rules Announce New Album Release Shows

- more

Page Too News Stories
Kenny Chesney Releases Trip Around The Sun Video

Rae Sremmurd Release Three-Part Album SR3MM

Yo Gotti & Friends Birthday Bash Announced

Luke Combs Scores No. 1 Hit With Beautiful Crazy

Dada Life Return With First Album In Six Years

Fernando Perdomo Releases Prog Rock Album 'Out To Sea'

Guadalcanal Diary's Live Album Set For Release

Fabian Mazur and Greyson Chance Release New Track 'Lighthouse'

Singled Out: Christa Deana's If God Doesn't Want It

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Chicago - VI Decades Live (This is What We Do) Box Set

Caught In The Act: 2018 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction

RockPile: Thor, Tara Lynch and more

Nescora - Some Place Some Where

Rock Reads: Why Vinyl Matters

TBT: Linkin Park - Hybrid Theory

Vegas Goes Country For ACM Weekend

Jennifer Lyn & the Groove Revival - Badlands

MorleyView Desmond Child

Road Trip: Go Nuts for Florence, South Carolina

Caught In The Act: Richie Kotzen In Naperville

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.