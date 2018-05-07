Black Stone Cherry Release 'Southern Fried Friday Night' Video

Chris Robertson explains the origins of the song, "We wrote Southern Fried Friday Night with a friend of ours who plays drums for a country artist, Jason Aldean. His name's Rich Redmond. We wrote the song several years ago, and it was different then, and we reimagined it when we were in the studio.

"That slinky guitar part that carries the verse was a last minute thing. I just kinda happened. We hit record, and when the verse came in I ended up playing that instead of the original part." Stream the song here.