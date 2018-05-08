News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Def Leppard Release 'Pour Some Sugar On Me' Lyric Video
05-08-2018
.
Def Leppard

Def Leppard are celebrating the launch of "Volume One", the first in a series of box sets that span their entire career, by releasing a lyric video for their megahit "Pour Some Sugar On Me".

The track comes from their 1987 album "Hysteria" and Phil Collen previously spoke with Classic Rock about the unusual way it became a massive success. "The song became a hit because strippers in Florida started requesting it on the local radio station," he told them in 2016.

"It had a second lease of life. Hysteria was all over bar the shouting, and then all of a sudden this song just got popular, and then the album went to Number One. It's really funny how it suddenly became cool because it was a stripping song." Watch the video here.

