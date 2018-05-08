News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




The Dead Daisies And Guns N' Roses Star Announce Summer Tour
05-08-2018
.
The Dead Daisies

Rock supergroup The Dead Daisies have announced that they will be launching a North American tour this summer where they will be supported by longtime Guns N' Roses star Dizzy Reed.

The John Corabi led band will be touring in support of their latest album "Burn It Down". The trek will be kicking off on August 15th in Cleveland, OH at the Agora Ballroom and finishing on September 16th in Los Angeles, CA at the Roxy Theatre.

They will be joined on the trek by Dizzy Reed's Hookers & Blow which features Quiet Riot guitarist Alex Grossi. The band lineup for the tour will also include Robbie Crane of the Black Star Riders on bass and Mike Dupke (ex-W.A.S.P., John Mellencamp) on drums. See the dates below:

August
15 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Ballroom
16 - Fort Wayne, IN - Piere's
17 - Joliet, IL - The Forge
18 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop
19 - Louisville, KY - Diamonds
22 - Rochester, NY - Montage Music Hall
23 - London, ON - Harris Park
24 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Theatre
25 - Ottawa, ON - The Brass Monkey
26 - Montreal, QC - Foufounes Electriques
28 - New York, NY - Highline Ballroom
9 - Warrendale, PA - Jergel's
30 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's
31 - Lancaster, PA - Chameleon Club

September
1 - Albany, NY - Upstate Concert Hall
4 - Nashville, TN - Mercy Lounge
6 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar
7 - Dallas, TX - Trees
8 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live
12 - Las Vegas, NV - Fremont Country Club
13 - San Diego, CA - Brick by Brick
14 - Pomona, CA - The Glass House
15 - Phoenix, AZ - The Marquee
16 - Los Angeles, CA - Roxy Theatre

The Dead Daisies

The Dead Daisies T-shirts and Posters

More The Dead Daisies News

