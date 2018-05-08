The Dead Daisies And Guns N' Roses Star Announce Summer Tour

The John Corabi led band will be touring in support of their latest album "Burn It Down". The trek will be kicking off on August 15th in Cleveland, OH at the Agora Ballroom and finishing on September 16th in Los Angeles, CA at the Roxy Theatre.

They will be joined on the trek by Dizzy Reed's Hookers & Blow which features Quiet Riot guitarist Alex Grossi. The band lineup for the tour will also include Robbie Crane of the Black Star Riders on bass and Mike Dupke (ex-W.A.S.P., John Mellencamp) on drums. See the dates below:

August

15 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Ballroom

16 - Fort Wayne, IN - Piere's

17 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

18 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop

19 - Louisville, KY - Diamonds

22 - Rochester, NY - Montage Music Hall

23 - London, ON - Harris Park

24 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Theatre

25 - Ottawa, ON - The Brass Monkey

26 - Montreal, QC - Foufounes Electriques

28 - New York, NY - Highline Ballroom

9 - Warrendale, PA - Jergel's

30 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's

31 - Lancaster, PA - Chameleon Club

September

1 - Albany, NY - Upstate Concert Hall

4 - Nashville, TN - Mercy Lounge

6 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

7 - Dallas, TX - Trees

8 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live

12 - Las Vegas, NV - Fremont Country Club

13 - San Diego, CA - Brick by Brick

14 - Pomona, CA - The Glass House

15 - Phoenix, AZ - The Marquee

16 - Los Angeles, CA - Roxy Theatre