Vicious Rumors Announce North American Tour

Due to high demand the band have expanded the U.S. and Canadian trek from four weeks to 7 and have revealed the first 37 or 45 dates they have planned for the tour.

Geoff Thorpe had this to say, "Fans have asked us for years if we would do a Digital Dictator Tour! We're so excited to announce these dates! Playing the whole album live plus classics from our 39-year career"

Vicious Rumors Tour Dates:

8/31: Santa Rosa, CA @ University of Rock

9/5: Seattle, WA @ Revolution

9/6: Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theater

9/7: Lewiston, ID @ 3rd Wheel

9/8: Colombia Falls, MT @ Silver Bullet

9/9: Calgary, AB @ Distortion - Voxx Promos

9/10: Edmonton, AB @ Rendezvous Pub

9/11: Regina, SK @ Cloud 9 Live

9/12: Winnipeg, MB @ Park Theater

9/13: Moorhead, MN @ The Garage Bar

9/14: Sioux Falls, SD @ Bigs Bar

9/15: Minneapolis, MN @ Lee's Liquor Lounge

9/16: Madison, WI @ The Frequency

9/19: Des Moines, IA @ The Gas Lamp

9/20: Dubuque, IA @ The Lift

9/21: Chicago, IL @ Reggie's

9/22: Akron, OH @ Empire Concert Club

9/23: Wilmington, DE @ Bar XIII

9/25: Charlotte, NC @ The Milestone

9/26: Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade

9/28: Tulsa, OK @ The Vanguard

9/29: Wichita, KS @ The Elbow Room

9/30: Lakewood, CO @ Silver Music Hall

10/1: SLC, UT @ Metro Music Hall

10/2: Idaho Falls, ID @ The Gem

10/3: Boise, ID @ The Shredder

10/5: Sacramento, CA @ Holy Diver

10/6: Ventura, CA @ Frost and Fire Festival

10/7: Mesa, AZ @ Red Club

10/8: Tucson, AZ @ House of Bards

10/9: El Paso, TX @ Rockhouse

10/10: Odessa, TX @ Gabby-Doo Saloon

10/11: Ft Worth @ The Rail Club

10/12: Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall upstairs

10/13: San Antonio, TX @ Fitzgerald's

10/14: Austin, TX @ Come and Take It