Metallica Release Live 'Spit Out The Bone' Video

The group will wrap up their current arena tour of Europe in Helsinki, Finland on May 11 before returning to Stockholm for a June 14 ceremony where they'll receive Sweden's prestigious Polar Music Prize.

Metallica will be recognized alongside fellow laureates Afghanistan National Institute Of Music (ANIM) and Dr. Ahmad Sarmast with the award, which celebrates the power and importance of music and is given to individuals, groups or institutions for international recognition of excellence in the world of music.

The honor will be presented by His Majesty King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden. "Receiving the Polar Music Prize is an incredible thing," says drummer Lars Ulrich. "It puts us in very distinguished company. It's a great validation of everything that Metallica has done over the last 35 years. At the same time, we feel like we're in our prime with a lot of good years ahead of us. Thank you very much." Watch the video and read more here.