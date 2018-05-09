Panic! At The Disco's Ellen Performance Goes Online

The song is the first single from the group's forthcoming sixth studio album, "Pray For The Wicked", which is set to be released on June 22nd. Watch their Ellen performance here.

The band will be hitting the road this summer for an Arena tour of the U.S. to promote the new album which will feature support from A R I Z O N A and Hayley Kiyoko. See the dates below:

Panic! At The Disco - Pray For The Wicked Tour Dates

7/11 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center

7/13 - Indianapolis, IN - Bankers Life Fieldhouse

7/14 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

7/15 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena

7/17 - Chicago, IL - United Center

7/18 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

7/20 - Uniondale, NY - NYCB Live: Nassau Coliseum

7/21 - Baltimore, MD - Royal Farms Arena

7/22 - Toronto, ON - Air Canada Centre

7/24 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

7/25 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

7/27 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

7/28 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena

7/29 - Duluth, GA - Infinite Energy Center

7/31 - Sunrise, FL - BB&T Center

8/1 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

8/3 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

8/4 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

8/5 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

8/7 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center

8/8 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Smart Home Arena

8/10 - Seattle, WA - KeyArena

8/11 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

8/12 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

8/14 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center

8/15 - Los Angeles, CA - STAPLES Center

8/17 - Glendale, AZ - Gila River Arena

8/18 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena