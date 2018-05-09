News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Testament Making Plans For New Album After Slayer Tour
05-09-2018
.
Testament

Testament frontman Chuck Billy says that the band want to record their next album for release next year and will begin work after they wrap up their upcoming trek as a support group for Slayer's North American farewell tour.

Billy spoke with Kimberley Bulletin (via Metal Hammer) and said, "This will be the final lap for us touring in support of our latest album Brotherhood Of The Snake.

"We want our focus, during this and after this, to dive back into the songwriting process. We want to release a new album in 2019, so we need to get started soon."

He confirmed that he and guitarist Eric Peterson remain the group's main songwriters, explaining, "Eric will crank out all these amazing riffs and I'll write the lyrics.

"We fumble around until the main skeleton of the song comes together and then we'll flesh it out until it's complete. Guitarist Alex Skolnick, bassist Steve Di Giorgio and drummer Gene Hoglan, adding their talents? It's crazy!"

Testament

