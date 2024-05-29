Testament and Kreator Add Stop To Klash Of The Titans Tour

(Adrenaline) Testament announce newly added Chicago show to their Klash Of The Titans 2024 co-headlining tour with Kreator with special guests possessed. Their set celebrates the forthcoming remastered reissues of the landmark first two albums

The Legacy and the New Order.

"Get ready North America. We are looking forward to a co-headline tour with our Thrash master friends Kreator. This is gonna be a madhouse of a show with our Bay Area homies Possessed opening the show so get there early. Testament will be performing an old-school set celebrating the re-release of The Legacy and The New Order." - Testament

Chuck Billy explains "Our goal with remastering The Legacy and The New Order was to make them breathe. Mixing and mastering is much different today than it was 37 years ago. We pulled back a lot of the effects we'd put on the tracks back in the day and made it all really powerful, solid, and loud. It's amazing how much it all opened up. We're excited to get our remastered first two albums to our fans because they sound like how they probably always should have sounded. It was our first time in the studio back then, after all.

We put those first four records out in four years. We were just relentless with writing, recording, and touring. That's what really established us as artists. And we've gotten better over the years as performers. We're focused. The number one thing that matters to us is the show, not the party. We're giving it 100 percent every night.

At Milwaukee Metal Fest I asked the crowd who'd seen us in the late eighties and only a few hands went up. So we're doing this for the old school fans, the people who never had a chance to hear all of these songs live before, and the new generation. We'll hit them hard with The Legacy and The New Order, thrashing away."

Newest member, young gun drummer Chris Dovas adds "Testament is a band I grew up listening to so it's important to me to stay true to the Testament sound. It's been so cool to play songs from the first two albums live. I've tried to do them justice, staying true to how they were recorded, while adding little extra bits. Like a few parts where Eric is doing some chugging, I'll match it with double bass. Little things like that. They are classic records so I stay true to the parts while also imagining what I might have done a little differently in those sessions."

Kreator comments, "We're very proud to bring a second edition of the Klash Of The Titans to North America! This time with the Bay area beasts, Testament and one of my favorite bands in the world, Possessed. From start to finish, this is metal madness and we can't wait to deliver our biggest shows to date over there!"

Klash Of The Titans North American 2024 Tour

09/12/2024 Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort

09/13/2024 Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues

09/14/2024 Salt Lake City, UT - The Union Event Centre

09/16/2024 Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

09/17/2024 Portland, OR - Roseland Theatre

09/18/2024 Vancouver, BC Canada - Vogue

09/20/2024 Calgary, AB Canada - MacEwan Hall

09/21/2024 Enoch, AB Canada - River Cree Casino

09/22/2024 Saskatoon, SK Canada - Coors Event Centre

09/24/2024 Winnipeg, MB Canada - Burton Cummings Theatre

09/26/2024 Maplewood, MN - Myth Live

09/27/2024 Chicago, IL - Radius

09/28/2024 Huber Heights, OH - Rose Music Center

09/29/2024 Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre

10/01/2024 Cleveland, OH - The Agora

10/03/2024 Toronto, ON Canada - History

10/04/2024 Montreal, QC Canada - MTelus

10/05/2024 New Haven, CT - College Street

10/06/2024 Boston, MA - House of Blues

10/08/2024 Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

10/10/2024 Montclair, NJ - The Wellmont Theatre

10/11/2024 Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Casino

10/12/2024 Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

10/13/2024 Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

10/15/2024 Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live

10/16/2024 St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

10/18/2024 Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall (Lawn)

10/19/2024 San Antonio, TX - The Aztec

10/20/2024 Dallas, TX - The Factory

10/22/2024 Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

10/23/2024 Albuquerque, NM - Albuquerque Convention Center

10/24/2024 Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

10/26/2024 Los Angeles, CA - Palladium

10/27/2024 San Francisco, CA - The Warfield

Related Stories

British Punk Legends UK Subs To Deliver Their Last Will And Testament

Anthrax, Kreator and Testament Announce 2024 Tour

Singled Out: TILL THE DIRT's Outside The Spiral

Testament Go Nuclear With Full Catalog and Three Future Albums Deal

News > Testament