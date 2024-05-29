Testament and Kreator Add Stop To Klash Of The Titans Tour

(Adrenaline) Testament announce newly added Chicago show to their Klash Of The Titans 2024 co-headlining tour with Kreator with special guests possessed. Their set celebrates the forthcoming remastered reissues of the landmark first two albums
The Legacy and the New Order.
"Get ready North America. We are looking forward to a co-headline tour with our Thrash master friends Kreator. This is gonna be a madhouse of a show with our Bay Area homies Possessed opening the show so get there early. Testament will be performing an old-school set celebrating the re-release of The Legacy and The New Order." - Testament
Chuck Billy explains "Our goal with remastering The Legacy and The New Order was to make them breathe. Mixing and mastering is much different today than it was 37 years ago. We pulled back a lot of the effects we'd put on the tracks back in the day and made it all really powerful, solid, and loud. It's amazing how much it all opened up. We're excited to get our remastered first two albums to our fans because they sound like how they probably always should have sounded. It was our first time in the studio back then, after all.
We put those first four records out in four years. We were just relentless with writing, recording, and touring. That's what really established us as artists. And we've gotten better over the years as performers. We're focused. The number one thing that matters to us is the show, not the party. We're giving it 100 percent every night.
At Milwaukee Metal Fest I asked the crowd who'd seen us in the late eighties and only a few hands went up. So we're doing this for the old school fans, the people who never had a chance to hear all of these songs live before, and the new generation. We'll hit them hard with The Legacy and The New Order, thrashing away."
Newest member, young gun drummer Chris Dovas adds "Testament is a band I grew up listening to so it's important to me to stay true to the Testament sound. It's been so cool to play songs from the first two albums live. I've tried to do them justice, staying true to how they were recorded, while adding little extra bits. Like a few parts where Eric is doing some chugging, I'll match it with double bass. Little things like that. They are classic records so I stay true to the parts while also imagining what I might have done a little differently in those sessions."
Kreator comments, "We're very proud to bring a second edition of the Klash Of The Titans to North America! This time with the Bay area beasts, Testament and one of my favorite bands in the world, Possessed. From start to finish, this is metal madness and we can't wait to deliver our biggest shows to date over there!"
Klash Of The Titans North American 2024 Tour
09/12/2024 Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort
09/13/2024 Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues
09/14/2024 Salt Lake City, UT - The Union Event Centre
09/16/2024 Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo
09/17/2024 Portland, OR - Roseland Theatre
09/18/2024 Vancouver, BC Canada - Vogue
09/20/2024 Calgary, AB Canada - MacEwan Hall
09/21/2024 Enoch, AB Canada - River Cree Casino
09/22/2024 Saskatoon, SK Canada - Coors Event Centre
09/24/2024 Winnipeg, MB Canada - Burton Cummings Theatre
09/26/2024 Maplewood, MN - Myth Live
09/27/2024 Chicago, IL - Radius
09/28/2024 Huber Heights, OH - Rose Music Center
09/29/2024 Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre
10/01/2024 Cleveland, OH - The Agora
10/03/2024 Toronto, ON Canada - History
10/04/2024 Montreal, QC Canada - MTelus
10/05/2024 New Haven, CT - College Street
10/06/2024 Boston, MA - House of Blues
10/08/2024 Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore
10/10/2024 Montclair, NJ - The Wellmont Theatre
10/11/2024 Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Casino
10/12/2024 Raleigh, NC - The Ritz
10/13/2024 Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle
10/15/2024 Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live
10/16/2024 St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live
10/18/2024 Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall (Lawn)
10/19/2024 San Antonio, TX - The Aztec
10/20/2024 Dallas, TX - The Factory
10/22/2024 Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium
10/23/2024 Albuquerque, NM - Albuquerque Convention Center
10/24/2024 Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
10/26/2024 Los Angeles, CA - Palladium
10/27/2024 San Francisco, CA - The Warfield
