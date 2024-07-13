Testament Remaster The Legacy & The New Order Albums

(Adrenaline) Iconic Bay Area thrash metal pioneers Testament are proud to announce an explosive celebration of the band's enduring legacy and their influential presence in the thrash metal scene. The remastered versions of their seminal albums The Legacy & The New Order are available both digitally and now on vinyl via Nuclear Blast Records.
Eric Peterson comments, "The time has come for these limited edition Legacy and New Order re-releases to finally hit the streets! They sound better than ever and with a nice slicey tight wallop! Plus album-sized booklets with personal photos and notes never before seen from these eras! Also slightly different covers and different band pics from those photo shoots! What are you waiting for?"
The Legacy & The New Order were remastered by Justin Shturtz at Sterling Sound. Each album is available digitally and on 180G vinyl. The Legacy on red and white swirl with black splatter and The New Order on blue and purple swirl with black splatter, both limited to 1500 units worldwide. These special, limited-edition remastered LPs include alternate cover artwork, gatefold packaging with new liner notes, and an oversized booklet with never-before-seen images.
This Fall, the 'Klash of the Titans' makes its triumphant return to North America! Fans will enjoy an epic night of metal with thrash royalty Testament and Kreator co-headlining the run.
The 33-date trek will kick off on September 12th in Reno making its way across the US and will include 7 Canadian dates before concluding in San Francisco on October 27th. Joining the night are special guests Bay Area death metal pioneers and labelmates Possessed.
09/12/2024 Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort
09/13/2024 Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues
09/14/2024 Salt Lake City, UT - The Union Event Centre
09/16/2024 Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo
09/17/2024 Portland, OR - Roseland Theatre
09/18/2024 Vancouver, BC Canada - Vogue
09/20/2024 Calgary, AB Canada - MacEwan Hall
09/21/2024 Enoch, AB Canada - River Cree Casino
09/22/2024 Saskatoon, SK Canada - Coors Event Centre
09/24/2024 Winnipeg, MB Canada - Burton Cummings Theatre
09/26/2024 Maplewood, MN - Myth Live
09/27/2024 Chicago, IL - Radius
09/28/2024 Huber Heights, Oh - Rose Music Center
09/29/2024 Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre
10/01/2024 Cleveland, OH - The Agora
10/03/2024 Toronto, ON Canada - History
10/04/2024 Montreal, QC Canada - MTelus
10/05/2024 New Haven, CT - College Street
10/06/2024 Boston, MA - House of Blues
10/08/2024 Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore
10/10/2024 Montclair, NJ - The Wellmont Theatre
10/11/2024 Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Casino
10/12/2024 Raleigh, NC - The Ritz
10/13/2024 Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle
10/15/2024 Orlando, FL. - Hard Rock Live
10/16/2024 St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live
10/18/2024 Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall (Lawn)
10/19/2024 San Antonio, TX - The Aztec
10/20/2024 Dallas, TX - The Factory
10/22/2024 Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium
10/23/2024 Albuquerque, NM - Albuquerque Convention Center
10/24/2024 Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
10/26/2024 Los Angeles, CA - Palladium
10/27/2024 San Francisco, CA - The Warfield
