|
Def Leppard's Joe Elliott To Make Special TV Appearance
.
Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliott is set to be featured on an upcoming episode of the hit PBS conversation series Speakeasy and tickets for the taping will be available starting today. Joe will be taping his episode on May 18th at New York City's Iridium where he will be interviewed by Rolling Stone Editor David Fricke. Doors open at 1:30 pm and the show will begin at 2:30 pm. Tickets are available beginning May 11th at 10:00 AM EST here. The taping comes as Def Leppard prepared to embark on a massive co-headlining tour with Journey this summer. Check out the dates for the trek, which begins on May 21st, here.
Joe will be taping his episode on May 18th at New York City's Iridium where he will be interviewed by Rolling Stone Editor David Fricke. Doors open at 1:30 pm and the show will begin at 2:30 pm. Tickets are available beginning May 11th at 10:00 AM EST here.
The taping comes as Def Leppard prepared to embark on a massive co-headlining tour with Journey this summer. Check out the dates for the trek, which begins on May 21st, here.
Nine Inch Nails Reveal Bad Witch Details and Fall Tour Dates
Five Finger Death Punch Release 'Sham Pain' Video
Metallica Jam With Hanoi Rocks Singer Michael Monroe
Rolling Stones Announce From The Vault: No Security Live Packages
Def Leppard's Joe Elliott To Make Special TV Appearance
Dave Matthews Band Stream New Song 'Samurai Cop (Oh Joy Begin)'
Graham Bonnet Band Stream 'Meanwhile, Back In The Garage'
Red Devil Vortex Stream New Song 'The Devil's Place'
The Used Address Restraining Order Reports Against Former Member
Frank Zappa's 'Burnt Weeny Sandwich' Set For Special Reissue
Dream Theater's Jordan Rudess Goes With Mascot For New Solo Album
Meghan Trainor Shares Two Brand New Songs
James Bay Releases 'Slide' Video And Announces Ellen Appearance
New Track From Mamma Mia Sequel Soundtrack Released
Singled Out: Ellen Starski's Ode to Nanny and Cookie
Christina Aguilera Announce First Tour In 10 Years
Bastille Streaming New Song 'Quarter Past Midnight'
Singled Out: Simon Lunche's In My Arms
Sam Smith Releases Video For 'Pray' Featuring Logic
MorleyView: Journey's Jonathan Cain
Love - Forever Changes: 50th Anniversary Edition (Box set with LP, 4-CDs and DVD)
Jethro Tull - Heavy Horses: New Shoes Edition - (Parlophone/Rhino)
Chicago - VI Decades Live (This is What We Do) Box Set
Caught In The Act: 2018 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction
RockPile: Thor, Tara Lynch and more
Nescora - Some Place Some Where
TBT: Linkin Park - Hybrid Theory
Vegas Goes Country For ACM Weekend
Jennifer Lyn & the Groove Revival - Badlands
Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.