Meghan Trainor Shares Two Brand New Songs

The first song which will also be her new single is called "Let You Be Right" (find it here) and the second track is called "Can't Dance" (find it here).

The new song follows the release of the chart topping first single from the album "No Excuses". Meghan had this to say about the reveal of the new two new track, "I was going to release just one song today, but I'm too excited so I'm giving you two! LET'S DANCE."