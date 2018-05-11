Nine Inch Nails Reveal Bad Witch Details and Fall Tour Dates

The tour is set to launch with a two night stand at the Comerica Theatre in Phoenix on September 13th and 14th and will conclude with four nights in Los Angeles at the Palladium on December 7, 8, 11 and 12.

The band also revealed the cover art and track details for their forthcoming "Bad Witch EP" which is set to be released on June 22nd and completes the trilogy that began with 2016's Not The Actual Events and 2017's Add Violence.

Tracklisting:

1. Sh*t Mirror

2. Ahead of Ourselves

3. Play the Goddamned Part

4. God Break Down the Door

5. I'm Not From This World

6. Over and out



Cold And Black And Infinite North America Tour Dates With The Jesus And Mary Chain:

09/13 Phoenix, AZ Comerica Theatre

09/14 Phoenix, AZ Comerica Theatre

09/18 Morrison, CO Red Rocks

09/19 Morrison, CO Red Rocks

09/24 Memphis, TN Orpheum Theater

09/26 Atlanta, GA Fox Theatre

09/27 Atlanta, GA Fox Theatre

09/29 Nashville, TN Ascend Amphitheater

10/09 Washington, DC The Anthem

10/13 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall

10/14 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall

10/19 Boston, MA Boch Center

10/20 Boston, MA Boch Center

10/22 Detroit, MI Fox Theater

10/23 Detroit, MI Fox Theater

10/25 Chicago, IL Aragon Ballroom

10/26 Chicago, IL Aragon Ballroom

11/23 New Orleans, LA Saenger Theatre

11/24 New Orleans, LA Saenger Theatre

11/27 Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

11/28 Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

12/03 San Francisco, CA Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

12/07 Los Angeles, CA Palladium

12/08 Los Angeles, CA Palladium

12/11 Los Angeles, CA Palladium

12/12 Los Angeles, CA Palladium



Summer 2018 Tour Dates:

06/13 Las Vegas, NV The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino *SOLD OUT

06/15 Las Vegas, NV The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino *SOLD OUT

06/16 Las Vegas, NV The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino *SOLD OUT

06/22 London Meltdown Festival *SOLD OUT

06/24 London Royal Albert Hall *SOLD OUT

06/25 Paris Olympia *SOLD OUT

06/27 Amsterdam AFAS *SOLD OUT

06/29 St Gallen Open Air Fest

06/30 Prague Aerodrome Festival

07/02 Berlin Zitadelle *SOLD OUT

07/04 Roskilde DK Roskilde Festival

07/06 Belfort Eurokennes Festival

07/08 Werchter Rock Werchter Festival

07/09 Montreux Montreux Jazz Festival

07/12 Lisbon NOS Alive Festival

07/14 Madrid Mad Cool Festival

08/14 Bangkok Moonstar Studio

08/17 Tokyo Sonic Mania Festival

08/19 Osaka Summer Sonic Festival

09/22 San Antonio, TX River City Rockfest