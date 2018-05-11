News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Nine Inch Nails Reveal Bad Witch Details and Fall Tour Dates
05-11-2018
Nine Inch Nails

Nine Inch Nails have revealed more details about their forthcoming EP "Bad Witch" and announced the Cold And Black And Infinite North America tour that will feature support from The Jesus and Mary Chain.

The tour is set to launch with a two night stand at the Comerica Theatre in Phoenix on September 13th and 14th and will conclude with four nights in Los Angeles at the Palladium on December 7, 8, 11 and 12.

The band also revealed the cover art and track details for their forthcoming "Bad Witch EP" which is set to be released on June 22nd and completes the trilogy that began with 2016's Not The Actual Events and 2017's Add Violence.

Tracklisting:
1. Sh*t Mirror
2. Ahead of Ourselves
3. Play the Goddamned Part
4. God Break Down the Door
5. I'm Not From This World
6. Over and out

Cold And Black And Infinite North America Tour Dates With The Jesus And Mary Chain:
09/13 Phoenix, AZ Comerica Theatre
09/14 Phoenix, AZ Comerica Theatre
09/18 Morrison, CO Red Rocks
09/19 Morrison, CO Red Rocks
09/24 Memphis, TN Orpheum Theater
09/26 Atlanta, GA Fox Theatre
09/27 Atlanta, GA Fox Theatre
09/29 Nashville, TN Ascend Amphitheater
10/09 Washington, DC The Anthem
10/13 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall
10/14 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall
10/19 Boston, MA Boch Center
10/20 Boston, MA Boch Center
10/22 Detroit, MI Fox Theater
10/23 Detroit, MI Fox Theater
10/25 Chicago, IL Aragon Ballroom
10/26 Chicago, IL Aragon Ballroom
11/23 New Orleans, LA Saenger Theatre
11/24 New Orleans, LA Saenger Theatre
11/27 Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
11/28 Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
12/03 San Francisco, CA Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
12/07 Los Angeles, CA Palladium
12/08 Los Angeles, CA Palladium
12/11 Los Angeles, CA Palladium
12/12 Los Angeles, CA Palladium

Summer 2018 Tour Dates:
06/13 Las Vegas, NV The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino *SOLD OUT
06/15 Las Vegas, NV The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino *SOLD OUT
06/16 Las Vegas, NV The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino *SOLD OUT
06/22 London Meltdown Festival *SOLD OUT
06/24 London Royal Albert Hall *SOLD OUT
06/25 Paris Olympia *SOLD OUT
06/27 Amsterdam AFAS *SOLD OUT
06/29 St Gallen Open Air Fest
06/30 Prague Aerodrome Festival
07/02 Berlin Zitadelle *SOLD OUT
07/04 Roskilde DK Roskilde Festival
07/06 Belfort Eurokennes Festival
07/08 Werchter Rock Werchter Festival
07/09 Montreux Montreux Jazz Festival
07/12 Lisbon NOS Alive Festival
07/14 Madrid Mad Cool Festival
08/14 Bangkok Moonstar Studio
08/17 Tokyo Sonic Mania Festival
08/19 Osaka Summer Sonic Festival
09/22 San Antonio, TX River City Rockfest

Nine Inch Nails Reveal Bad Witch Details and Fall Tour Dates

