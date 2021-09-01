Eternal Frequency Give Nine Inch Nails 'Head Like A Hole' Female Fronted Makeover

Harrisburg, PA hard rockers Eternal Frequency recently shared a music video for their take on the classic Nine Inch Nails hit "Head Like A Hole".
The Emelle Elizabeth fronted band had this to say, "We've always known we had a pretty singer, now our singer has become the Pretty Hate Machine (haha).
They continued, "In all seriousness, it definitely takes some balls to cover a Nine Inch Nails song, but we think that we did it justice and we hope our fans agree.
"We try to pride ourselves on creating sonically stimulating material with layers and depth. That is exactly why it felt necessary to showcase our interpretation of some of Trent Reznor's finest work to date." Watch the video below:
Eternal Frequency Release Video For Cover Of Queen's 'The Show Must Go On'
Singled Out: Eternal Frequency's Parasite
Eternal Frequency Release 'Parasite' Video
KISS Postpone Tour Dates After Gene Simmons Tests Positive For Covid-19- David Lee Roth Turned Down Motley Crue Stadium Tour Offer- more
Van Halen's 'Live Without A Net' Anniversary Marked By Hagar and Anthony- Trans-Siberian Orchestra Announce 2021 Winter Tour- more
Wolfgang Has No Interest In Taking Eddie's Place In Van Halen- KISS' Gene Simmons Discusses Paul Stanley's Covid Battle- more
KISS Frontman Paul Stanley Tests Positive For Covid-19- Rolling Stones To Proceed With US Tour Following Death Of Charlie Watts- more
Root 66: A Sweet Relief Tribute to Joey Spampinato- James DiGirolamo- Tenth Mountain Division- Swift Silver
Sites and Sounds: An All Star Salute to Lee Greenwood
RockPile: Ladies Edition- Ann Wilson, Ellen Foley, Josie Cotton and Laura Meade
Elton John Recruits Stevie Nicks, Eddie Vedder, More For The Lockdown Sessions
Johnny Marr Premieres 'Spirit, Power And Soul' Video
Chase Atlantic Team With Maggie Lindemann For Hit Song
Frames And Chris LoPorto Release 'This Year'
Imagine Dragons Celebrating New Album With Livestream
Hawthorne Heights Deliver 'Thunder In Our Hearts'
Mandatory Metallica Returns For Black Album Anniversary
Singled Out: The Arrangement's Fly Away