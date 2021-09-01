Eternal Frequency Give Nine Inch Nails 'Head Like A Hole' Female Fronted Makeover

Harrisburg, PA hard rockers Eternal Frequency recently shared a music video for their take on the classic Nine Inch Nails hit "Head Like A Hole".

The Emelle Elizabeth fronted band had this to say, "We've always known we had a pretty singer, now our singer has become the Pretty Hate Machine (haha).

They continued, "In all seriousness, it definitely takes some balls to cover a Nine Inch Nails song, but we think that we did it justice and we hope our fans agree.

"We try to pride ourselves on creating sonically stimulating material with layers and depth. That is exactly why it felt necessary to showcase our interpretation of some of Trent Reznor's finest work to date." Watch the video below:

