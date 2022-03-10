Red Hot Chili Peppers, NIN, Slipknot, KISS Lead Louder Than Life Lineup

The Red Hot Chili Peppers, Nine Inch Nails, Slipknot, and KISS have been announced as the headliners for this year's Louder Than Life Festival, Danny Wimmer Presents has announced.

The event will also feature performance from Shinedown, Rob Zombie, Bring Me The Horizon, Alice In Chains, Jerry Cantrell solo, Alice Cooper, Incubus, Evanescence, Lamb Of God, Tenacious D, Yungblud, Chevelle, Papa Roach, Halestorm, Mastodon, In This Moment, The Pretty Reckless and more.

The 2022 Louder Than Life festival will be taking place on September 22nd through 25th at the Highland Festival Grounds At KY Expo Center in Louisville, KY. See the announced lineup below:

Thursday, September 22: Nine Inch Nails, Bring Me The Horizon, Evanescence, Halestorm, Tenacious D, Yungblud, Highly Suspect, Ministry, Nothing More, Baroness, Spiritbox, Apocalyptica, Dorothy, Don Broco, New Years Day, Plush, Lilith Czar, Maggie Lindemann, Taipei Houston, The Dead Deads, Mothica, Superbloom, Eva Under Fire, Oxymorrons

Friday, September 23: Slipknot, Shinedown, Lamb Of God, Mastodon, In This Moment, Meshuggah, Clutch, Jinjer, GWAR, In Flames, Helmet, POORSTACY, Crown The Empire, DED, All Good Things, Amigo The Devil, Vended, Mike's Dead, If I Die First, Orbit Culture, The Luka State, Ego Kill Talent, The Native Howl, Archetypes Collide

Saturday, September 24: KISS, Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, Chevelle, Ghostemane, Jerry Cantrell, Dance Gavin Dance, Theory of a Deadman, Body Count, Sevendust, Mammoth WVH, We Came As Romans, Airbourne, Cherry Bombs, Ill Ni-o, Tetrarch, Nita Strauss, Against The Current, Wargasm, Trash Boat, Shaman's Harvest, Solence, Dropout Kings, Bloodywood

Sunday, September 25: Red Hot Chili Peppers, Alice In Chains, Incubus, Papa Roach, The Pretty Reckless, Architects, Bad Religion, Action Bronson, The Struts, Jelly Roll, Dirty Honey, Anti-Flag, The Joy Formidable, Bayside, The Warning, Royal & The Serpent, carolesdaughter, Radkey, The Mysterines, Crown Lands, AEIR, The Alive, As You Were

