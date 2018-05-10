News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Rolling Stones Announce From The Vault: No Security Live Packages
05-10-2018
.
Rolling Stones

(hennemusic) The Rolling Stones will release "From The Vault: No Security - San Jose 1999" via multiple formats on July 13th. It will be available on DVD, Blu-ray, DVD + 2CD, 3LP and digital.

The iconic band were captured in concert during the closing leg of an American trek in support of their 1998 live set, "No Security", which was recorded over the course of the group's 1997-1998 worldwide Bridges To Babylon Tour.

Essentially a mostly arena-sized continuation of the Bridges run, the No Security tour played more than 40 dates in North America and Europe while grossing $88.5 million from over a million tickets sold.

In San Jose, the Stones played to 33,000 people over two nights with setlists that featured classic tracks from the mid-sixties to the "Bridges To Babylon" album, including a bluesy, dramatic version of "Midnight Rambler", a dark and swaggering "Out Of Control", and the rarely performed live "Some Girls" and "Saint Of Me." See the track details here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Buddy Guy Recruits Jeff Beck and Rolling Stones Icons For New Album

